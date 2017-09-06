Police searching for missing pregnant Maryland teacher

Laura Elizabeth Wallen (Photo: Montgomery County Police Department) Laura Elizabeth Wallen (Photo: Montgomery County Police Department)

- Montgomery County police are asking for help to find a missing pregnant Maryland school teacher.

Police say 31-year-old Laura Elizabeth Wallen, of Olney, was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 3, after she contacted her family by text message. Since then, Wallen’s family members have not been able to reach her.

According to police, there is concern for Wallen’s emotional and physical welfare.

Wallen is described as a white female who is at least three months pregnant. She is 5’5” tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe that she may be driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with Maryland tags M522473. Anyone with information about Wallen is asked to call police at 301-279-8000.

Wallen is a social studies teacher at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia. She did not show up for the first day of school on Tuesday. Howard County Public Schools spokesperson Brian Bassett said in a email to FOX 5:

"I will need to defer all questions at this point to Montgomery County police as this is still an open investigation. We are supporting their investigation in any way that they need.



"We are also leveraging all of the resources we have to support our students and staff during this very troubling time. Our Crisis Intervention team was activated and will continue to provide services as long as they are needed. We will also continue to provide the community with information as we receive it."

Bassett said Wilde Lake principal Rick Wilson sent a letter to the Wilde Lake High School community on Wednesday: