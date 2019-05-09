< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Suspect robbed 3 cell phone stores in 3 hours in New Castle County addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/police-suspect-robbed-3-cell-phone-stores-in-3-hours-in-new-castle-county" addthis:title="Police: Suspect robbed 3 cell phone stores in 3 hours in New Castle County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-405905375.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405905375");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405905375-405905350"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/NewCastleCo_Cell_Burg_1557422172502_7240198_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/NewCastleCo_Cell_Burg_1557422172502_7240198_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/NewCastleCo_Cell_Burg_1557422172502_7240198_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/NewCastleCo_Cell_Burg_1557422172502_7240198_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/NewCastleCo_Cell_Burg_1557422172502_7240198_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405905375-405905350" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/NewCastleCo_Cell_Burg_1557422172502_7240198_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" Posted May 09 2019 01:18PM EDT none;"> </div> <p>Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed three different cell phone stores in three hours in New Castle County.</p><p>According to investigators, the robberies happened between the late night hours of Apr. 24th into the early morning hours of Apr. 25th.</p><p>The suspect broke into each store through the front door, police say. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucks County bombing suspect released on bail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect in a series of mysterious explosions in Bucks County last spring is out of jail just one day after his bail was revoked.</p><p>RELATED: Police: Arrest made in connection with Bucks County explosions | DA: Girlfriend of Bucks County bomb suspect charged as co-conspirator</p><p>Prosecutors argued that while out on bail, 31-year-old David Surman Jr. bought chemical compounds, gun components and computer parts, which violated the terms of his release on bail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/weather-authority-cloudy-with-cooler-temperatures-thursday" title="Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Weather_Authority__Thursday_morning_fore_0_7238834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Weather_Authority__Thursday_morning_fore_0_7238834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Weather_Authority__Thursday_morning_fore_0_7238834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Weather_Authority__Thursday_morning_fore_0_7238834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Weather_Authority__Thursday_morning_fore_0_7238834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sue Serio has the latest forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Temperatures are staying cooler in the Delaware Valley Thursday before a warm front kicks off a rollercoaster of a weather weekend.</p><p>Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid-60s. A warm front will be trying to make it’s way north through the day, but will only make slow progress.</p><p>DOWNLOAD: For the latest forecast, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/eagles-lincoln-financial-group-extend-stadium-naming-rights-until-2032" title="Eagles, Lincoln Financial Group extend stadium naming rights through 2032 season" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/21/Lincoln%20Financial%20Field%20Empty_1516565123408.png_4843584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/21/Lincoln%20Financial%20Field%20Empty_1516565123408.png_4843584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/21/Lincoln%20Financial%20Field%20Empty_1516565123408.png_4843584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/21/Lincoln%20Financial%20Field%20Empty_1516565123408.png_4843584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/21/Lincoln%20Financial%20Field%20Empty_1516565123408.png_4843584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eagles, Lincoln Financial Group extend stadium naming rights through 2032 season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lincoln Financial Group and the Philadelphia Eagles have extended the naming rights for Lincoln Financial Field through the 2032 NFL season, the team announced Thursday.</p><p>Since opening in 2002, 'The Linc' has played host to nearly two decades of Eagles football. The stadium has also become a hot spot for college football and national and international soccer matches. Bus driver grabs student stepping toward car</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/bus-driver-saves-student" data-title="Nice save! Bus driver grabs student" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/bus-driver-saves-student" addthis:title="Nice save! 