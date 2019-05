- Cherry Hill police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the suspect and the woman met at the Wawa on Route 38.

Police say the pair drove in the victim's car to an undisclosed location where the victim was allegedly assaulted.

The suspect then fled the victim's car in an unknown direction. The victim returned home and notified police.

Investigators say the suspect is a black man in his late 30's to early 40's with black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can call detectives at 856-432-8834.