Police believe the suspects are driving a white 2018-2019 Kia Optima.

- An early morning shooting in Pennsauken, N.J. Friday left police searching for suspects and a victim, according to investigators.

Police say the incident happened on the corner of Pleasant Avenue and 49th Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Officers believe the victim was struck by gunfire, but have been unable to locate the individual.

Police are searching for at least two people of interest in connection with the shooting. Authorities spotted the suspects driving a white 2018-2019 Kia Optima.

Officials are still investigating the shooting and have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact detectives at 610-820-6031.