Police: West Chester University women's soccer team robbed

- Police say when the West Chester University women's soccer team was practicing someone stole their keys, purses, laptops and cash.

FOX 29 met West Chester University senior Ronae Hughes just as she was leaving the Sturzebecker Health Science Center where campus police say numerous personal items belonging to members of the West Chester Women’s Soccer team were stolen earlier this month.

She’s hoping police find the suspect pictured in the surveillance images.

“That could have been in any building. Could have been in the business building so it’s just scary," she said.

West Chester University police say the heist took place near the women’s locker room between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on October 8. Purses, backpacks, laptops and more were all swiped as the team practiced for the playoffs.

In addition to the surveillance images showing the suspect wearing glasses and a hat, university officials also released a picture of this SUV believed to be connected to the incident.

The school says in a statement:

“WCU's Department of Public Safety is in a constant state of awareness. The incident continues to be an active investigation with developing suspects. West Chester University Police are working diligently to solve the incident.”

-West Chester University