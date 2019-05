Ridley Township police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to call detectives at 610-532-4002. Ridley Township police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to call detectives at 610-532-4002.

- Police say they are looking for a woman accused of wandering onto homeowner' lawns and peeping in their windows and cars.

Ridley Township police say they received a call for a suspicious woman looking into vehicles on the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.

The homeowner tells FOX 29 she pulled into her driveway as the woman was wandering into her neighbor's yard and confronted her. She said the woman was "just looking" and said she knew the previous homeowner.

When she looked at her home surveillance video, she saw the woman also entered her yard and looked in her car windows.

Another neighbor provided home surveillance video from Springhill Road, just a few blocks away, about a half hour earlier.

She caught the woman walking up her driveway, looking around, and then peering into her front window. Police say they believe this is the same woman.

"I said, 'What the heck is she doing?' That's when she really caught my attention," says Erin Steffler.

Steffler says she noticed the woman approaching her neighbors' homes and yelled at her to leave.

"If she needs help, I hope she gets it," she says.

Ridley Township police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to call detectives at 610-532-4002.