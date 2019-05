- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was stabbed more than 30 times inside her Southwest Philadelphia home.

It happened on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue Saturday.

Southwest Detectives Captain Frank Milillo says responding officers arrived to the crime scene just before 3 a.m. to find all of the doors locked. They had to force their way inside.

"There was some blood leading up the steps to the bathroom area," Captain Mlillo said.

Nothing was out of place, officers don’t believe this was a robbery and they don’t think it was random.

Neighbors say the young woman moved onto the block only a few weeks ago. They’re praying she pulls through.

If you have any information, please contact Southwest Detectives.