default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <article> story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407784120" data-article-version="1.0">2020 hopeful Inslee says $9T climate plan will boost economy</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407784120" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2020 hopeful Inslee says $9T climate plan will boost economy&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/2020-hopeful-inslee-says-9t-climate-plan-will-boost-economy" data-title="2020 hopeful Inslee says $9T climate plan will boost economy" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/2020-hopeful-inslee-says-9t-climate-plan-will-boost-economy" addthis:title="2020 hopeful Inslee says $9T climate plan will boost economy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407784120.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407784120");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407784120-407783861"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (International Institute for Sustainable Development)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (International Institute for Sustainable Development)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407784120-407783861" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/jay_inslee_generic_01_051919_1558280311039_7288626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (International Institute for Sustainable Development)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (International Institute for Sustainable Development)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/2020-hopeful-inslee-says-9t-climate-plan-will-boost-economy">Bill Barrow, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407784120" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(AP)</strong> - Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee is pitching a $9 trillion-plus climate action plan that he touts as an economic renaissance and scientific necessity, putting the Washington governor at the forefront of White House hopefuls pushing for sweeping action to combat the causes and effects of a warming planet.</p><p>Inslee compares his "<a href="https://jayinslee.com/evergreen">Evergreen Economy</a>" plan, which combines public and private spending, to President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal, the mobilization of the U.S. manufacturing base during World War II and the 1960s NASA mission to reach the moon.</p><p>"We didn't go to the moon because it was easy, but because it was hard," Inslee told The Associated Press ahead of the release of his 38-page plan on Thursday. "We need a common purpose ... that meets the scientific necessity."</p><p>Inslee's proposal comes as some Democrats on Capitol Hill push a Green New Deal with a similar focus, but the former congressman, who has spent decades as a leading advocate for combating rising carbon levels, is seeking to carve out his own path on the issue.</p><p>The plan would marshal 28 new or existing programs to shift U.S energy markets from fossil fuel dependence to renewable sources; transform U.S. automobile manufacturing and construction practices; and remake the nation's infrastructure from public transit to municipal water and rural electric cooperatives.</p><p>Inslee projects about $300 billion in annual government spending over the first decade of the plan, with incentives he says will generate about $600 billion in matching private-sector investment in such areas as expanding solar energy and rebuilding dilapidated water systems like the Flint, Michigan, infrastructure that has garnered national headlines.</p><p>Among Inslee's ideas are a ReBuild America program that would help retrofit existing public and private structures to meet new energy standards and a new version of the post-World War II "G.I. Bill" targeted to help coal industry workers who lose jobs in a transition to renewable energy. The coal worker aid would include guarantees for health insurance and pension benefits, in addition to funds for career training.</p><p>Inslee and his aides note that many of the ideas stem from public and private initiatives already being undertaken in cities and states around the country. Aides say Inslee plans a series of events highlighting some of those efforts. He appeared Thursday at a wastewater treatment plant in Washington, D.C., that uses thermal hydrolysis to convert wastewater into electricity.</p><p>Inslee already had called for setting standards that would require the nation's entire electrical grid and all new vehicles and buildings to be carbon pollution free by 2030, while phasing out all coal-fired power by 2035. His latest proposal adds additional goals, attaches a price tag and details how the federal government would meet them.</p><p>"There is no middle ground on climate," Inslee said, alluding to recent reports that former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential front-runner, might pursue a more limited approach to combat the effects of increasing carbon dioxide levels in Earth's atmosphere.</p><p>Biden has pushed back on those reports and promises to unveil his climate-change platform in the coming days, the first of what his aides say will be a series of major policy proposals. Another 2020 presidential candidate, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, has offered a climate policy that calls for $5 trillion of public and private spending over a decade.</p><p>O'Rourke does not call for as aggressive a timeline as Inslee has for reducing carbon emissions.</p><p>Inslee acknowledges that getting such sweeping proposals through the existing Congress is a near impossibility. Inslee's own historical references - FDR's New Deal and World War II mobilization, John F. Kennedy's NASA investments - all occurred when Democrats had controlling majorities in Congress. In FDR's case, New Deal programs were passed using large Democratic advantages.</p><p>Democrats today must contend with a Republican Senate, and they face an uphill battle to flip enough seats in 2020 to reclaim the majority. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, has declared himself "the Grim Reaper" and promised to block policies he dismisses as socialist. Even Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is an open skeptic of the Green New Deal resolution pushed by progressive favorite and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.</p><p>Inslee says combating those dynamics requires electing more Democrats and eliminating the Senate filibuster, but also approaching the climate discussion without getting caught up in ideological labels.</p><p>"We need a president guided by science," he said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Politics Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Stacey Abrams, female presidential candidates rally against anti-abortion laws</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:17AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has gathered the top female presidential candidates in a call for action against a number of antiabortion laws that have been passed in the states.</p><p>In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Abrams is joined by Sen. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Abrams__candidates_rally_against_antiabo_0_7288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Abrams__candidates_rally_against_antiabo_0_7288267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Abrams__candidates_rally_against_antiabo_0_7288267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Abrams__candidates_rally_against_antiabo_0_7288267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Abrams__candidates_rally_against_antiabo_0_7288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abrams, candidates rally against antiabortion laws" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stacey Abrams, female presidential candidates rally against anti-abortion laws</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has gathered the top female presidential candidates in a call for action against a number of antiabortion laws that have been passed in the states.</p><p>In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Abrams is joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.</p><p>"Right now across the South and around the country, a woman's right to control her body and a doctor's ability to give the health care we deserve is under attack," Abrams says in the video.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/federal-appeals-court-rules-against-trump-on-ending-daca-1" title="Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alan Suderman, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal appeals court ruled Friday the Trump administration acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner when it sought to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.</p><p>A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without adequately explaining why. The ruling overturns a lower court ruling a judge in Maryland made last year, which Trump had previously praised via Twitter.</p><p>Friday's ruling will not have any immediate effect as other federal courts have already ordered that DACA be kept in place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/warren-unveils-abortion-rights-platform-following-new-laws-1" title="Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Photo by Chuck Kennedy)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elana Schor, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Elizabeth Warren is calling for a series of targeted measures designed to safeguard abortion rights following a flurry of new state laws that dramatically restrict women's ability to terminate pregnancies, moves Democrats have decried as a planned effort to chip away at the landmark Roe v. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 