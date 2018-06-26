Anti-gerrymandering group wants Wolf to call special session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- An anti-gerrymandering advocacy group wants Gov. Tom Wolf to call a special session urging lawmakers to pass a resolution to amend the state constitution and create a citizens' redistricting commission.

The group, March On Harrisburg, said Tuesday that it's delivering a letter to the Democratic governor. Wolf's office had no immediate comment. Lawmakers left the Capitol on Monday, with no plans to return this summer.

Left undone is a resolution to create a citizens' commission that's designed to draw legislative and congressional boundaries free of political interference.

Lawmakers say July 6 is the deadline to pass it and meet constitutional guidelines if a citizens' commission is to be operating by the 2022 elections. That's when states must redraw boundaries to account for decade-long population shifts identified in the U.S. Census.