<!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406972624" class="mod-wrapper mod-story AP sources: Panel reaches deal with Trump Jr. for interview

By Mary Claire Jalonick, Associated Press

Posted May 15 2019 10:09AM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/ap-sources-panel-reaches-deal-with-trump-jr-for-interview" addthis:title="AP sources: Panel reaches deal with Trump Jr. for interview"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406972624.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406972624");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406972624-333982564"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Trump Jr. attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump Jr. attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406972624-333982564" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/16/DON-JR-GETTY_1526478169518_5510639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Trump Jr. attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump Jr. attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) By Mary Claire Jalonick, Associated Press

Posted May 15 2019 10:09AM EDT style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>House Dem. issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-executive-privilege-mueller-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hundreds-of-ex-prosecutors-say-trump-would-face-obstruction-charges-if-he-wasn-t-president"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Barr%2C%20Trump%2C%20Mueller%20getty%20resize_1557174298382.jpg_7225818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ex-prosecutors: Trump would be charged if not pres</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-russia-probe-barr-questioning"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Barr, Mueller trade barbs in Russia probe rift</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-frustrated-with-barr-over-portrayal-of-findings-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Mueller frustrated with Barr's portrayal of probe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/what-the-mueller-report-says-about-trump-russia-contacts"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>What Mueller report says re: Trump-Russia contacts</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/the-10-instances-of-possible-obstruction-in-mueller-report-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_10_091518_1537023191093_6078726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>10 cases of possible obstruction in Mueller report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/a-few-things-you-might-have-missed-from-the-mueller-report-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Things you may have missed from the Mueller report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/full-text-of-mueller-s-questions-and-trump-s-answers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/26/GettyImages-1132789877_1553625506404_6943442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Full text of Mueller's questions, Trump's answers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/key-takeaways-from-robert-mueller-s-russia-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/19/president_trump_generic_24_shealah_craighead_1550590067381_6796971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Key takeaways from Robert Mueller's Russia report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mueller-report-shows-trump-tried-to-choke-russia-probe-oust-special-counsel"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/18/gabiesiphone_muellereportgenericfile_041819_1555615573296_7126647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mueller report: Trump tried to choke Russia probe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mueller-report-redactions-heavier-on-russian-meddling-than-on-obstruction"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/18/gabiesiphone_muellerreportredactions_041819_1555635266422_7128377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mueller report redactions heavier on Russia probe</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for a closed-door interview next month, pulling the two sides back, for now, from a confrontation over a subpoena as part of the panel's Russia investigation.</p><p>Under the terms of the deal, according to two people familiar with the agreement, Trump Jr. will talk to the committee in mid-June for up to four hours. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday to discuss the confidential terms.</p><p>The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed President Donald Trump's eldest son to discuss answers he gave the panel's staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of interviews twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr's remarks to a GOP luncheon last week. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Burr's remarks in the private senators' meeting.</p><p>The deadline for Trump Jr. to respond was Monday, according to one of the people familiar with the terms. His lawyers drafted a letter to the committee declining an appearance and the president's son expected to be held in contempt for declining to be interviewed.</p><p>But before the letter was sent, the committee reached out Monday evening and extended the deadline. The deal was then struck.</p><p>A spokeswoman for Burr declined to comment. The North Carolina Republican has weathered fierce criticism for the subpoena from the president and his GOP colleagues.</p> <hr /><p><b>RELATED COVERAGE:</b></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/mueller-frustrated-with-barr-over-portrayal-of-findings-1"><b>Mueller frustrated with Barr over portrayal of findings</b></a></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/key-players-in-the-trump-russia-investigation">House votes to hold attorney general in contempt of Congress</a></b></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox29.com/facebook-instant/trump-executive-privilege-mueller-report">Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release</a></b></li> <li><a href="http://bit.ly/2VjHW8Y"><b>Key takeaways from Robert Mueller's Russia report</b></a></li> </ul> <hr /><p>Trump said Tuesday he believed that his son was being treated poorly.</p><p>"It's really a tough situation because my son spent, I guess, over 20 hours testifying about something that Mueller said was 100 percent OK and now they want him to testify again," Trump told reporters at the White House before traveling to Louisiana. "I don't know why. I have no idea why. But it seems very unfair to me."</p><p>It's the first known subpoena of a member of the president's immediate family, and some Republicans went as far as to say they thought Trump Jr. shouldn't comply.</p><p>Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., tweeted, "It's time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans." Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a GOP member of the panel, said he understood Trump Jr.'s frustration. Cornyn's Texas colleague, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, said there was "no need" for the subpoena.</p><p>Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on "Fox News Sunday" that if he were Trump Jr.'s lawyer, "I would tell him, 'You don't need to go back into this environment anymore.'"</p><p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has defended Burr, telling his colleagues during the private GOP luncheon last week that he trusted the intelligence committee chairman. On Tuesday, McConnell told reporters that "none of us tell Chairman Burr how to run his committee."</p><p>Still, McConnell made it clear that he is eager to be finished with the probe, which has now gone on for more than two years.</p><p>Burr has "indicated publicly he believes they will find no collusion" with Russia, McConnell said. "We're hoping we will get a report on that subject sometime soon."</p><p>It's uncertain when the panel will issue a final report. Burr told The Associated Press earlier this month that he hopes to be finished with the investigation by the end of the year.</p><p>The subpoena has highlighted a delicate bind facing Burr, a third-term senator who has said he is not running for reelection in 2022. He has been adamant that the panel's Russia probe be bipartisan and fair and has worked closely with the panel's top Democrat, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.</p><p>Burr's committee had renewed interest in talking to Trump Jr. after Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House committee in February that he had briefed Trump Jr. approximately 10 times about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow before the presidential election. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 presidential race

By FOX 5 NY STAFF

Posted May 16 2019 06:33AM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 07:14AM EDT

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to YouTube on Thursday to announce he's entering the 2020 presidential race.

He becomes the 23rd Democratic candidate to enter the race and the first mayor of New York City since John Lindsay in 1972.

De Blasio is also scheduled to appear on ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday. Alabama's governor signs strictest abortion ban in the US

Posted May 15 2019 06:10PM EDT
Updated May 15 2019 06:48PM EDT

Alabama's Republican governor signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation Wednesday, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

"To the bill's many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

The bill's sponsors want to give conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to gut abortion rights nationwide, but Democrats and abortion rights advocates criticized the bill as a slap in the face to women voters. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Food stamps could be used at restaurants in Illinois if proposed bill becomes law

Posted May 15 2019 05:21PM EDT
Updated May 15 2019 06:09PM EDT

Food stamps could be used at restaurants in Illinois if a bill proposed by the House becomes law.

The proposed legislation, called the "Restaurant Meals Program" – House Bill 3343 – would allow recipients to eat at certain restaurants that allow food stamps to be used as pay.

Only food stamp recipients who are disabled, elderly or homeless – or their spouses – would qualify for the "Restaurant Meals Program." More Politics Stories class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Warm up to continue into the weekend</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/weather/weather-authority-warm-up-to-continue-into-the-weekend" data-title="Warm up to continue into the weekend" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/weather/weather-authority-warm-up-to-continue-into-the-weekend" addthis:title="Warm up to continue into the weekend" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-police-help-teen-prank-mom" > <h3>Philadelphia police help teen prank mom while surprising her with his high school diploma</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/philadelphia-police-help-teen-prank-mom" data-title="Philadelphia police help teen prank mom" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/philadelphia-police-help-teen-prank-mom" addthis:title="Philadelphia police help teen prank mom" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-jewelry-theft-from-radnor-shop" > <h3>Police investigate jewelry theft from Radnor shop</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/police-investigate-jewelry-theft-from-radnor-shop" data-title="Police investigate jewelry theft from Radnor shop" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/police-investigate-jewelry-theft-from-radnor-shop" addthis:title="Police investigate jewelry theft from Radnor shop" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/caught-on-camera-group-of-kids-trash-center-city-condo-building-lobby" > <h3>Caught on Camera: Group of kids trash Center City condo building lobby</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/caught-on-camera-group-of-kids-trash-center-city-condo-building-lobby" data-title="Caught on Cam: Group of kids trash condo building" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/caught-on-camera-group-of-kids-trash-center-city-condo-building-lobby" addthis:title="Caught on Cam: Group of kids trash condo building" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7838"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Water pressure low in Atlantic City following water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-drives-himself-to-hospital-after-double-shooting-in-kensington" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim drives himself to hospital after double shooting in Kensington</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-warm-up-to-continue-into-the-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Authority: Warm up to continue into the weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/chester-county-officials-warn-of-crystal-meth-comeback" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chester County officials warn of crystal meth comeback</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mayor-bill-de-blasio-enters-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;morning&#x20;program&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Good&#x20;Day&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;FILE&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 