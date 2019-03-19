< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico seekers wait in Mexico"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405628417");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405628417-396977362"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona&nbsp;(Robert Bushell)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona (Robert Bushell)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405628417-396977362" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/border_wall_generic_01_robert_bushell_031919_1552998447849_6909571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By Brian Melley, Associated Pess, Elliott Spagat, Associated Pess
Posted May 08 2019 08:20AM EDT href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/appeals-court-trump-can-make-asylum-seekers-wait-in-mexico-1">Elliott Spagat, Associated Pess </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405628417" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN DIEGO (AP)</strong> - A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings while the policy is challenged in court, handing the president a major victory, even if it only proves temporary.</p><p>The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals - a frequent target of the president's complaints - reversed a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have prevented asylum seekers from being returned to Mexico during the legal challenge.</p><p>The case must still be considered on its merits and could end up at the Supreme Court. But allowing the policy to remain in effect in the meantime lets the administration carry out an unprecedented change to U.S. asylum practices.</p><p>The administration has said it plans to rapidly expand the policy across the border, which would have far-reaching consequences for asylum seekers and Mexican border cities that host them while their cases wind through clogged U.S. immigration courts. Cases can take several years to decide.</p><p>The policy was challenged by 11 Central Americans and advocacy groups that argued it jeopardized asylum seekers by forcing them to stay in Mexico, where crime and drug violence are prevalent.</p><p>U.S. District Court Judge Richard Seeborg agreed April 8 and said the policy should be halted because it failed to evaluate the dangers migrants faced in Mexico.</p><p>The administration introduced its "Migrant Protection Protocols" policy on Jan. 29 in San Diego and later expanded it to Calexico, California, and El Paso, Texas. Under the policy, asylum seekers report to a border crossing in the morning. The U.S. government provides transportation to immigration court and returns them to the border after the hearing.</p><p>The U.S. has returned 3,267 Central American asylum seekers through three border cities, Mexico's immigration agency said Monday.</p><p>The administration briefly halted the policy after Seeborg's ruling but resumed on April 16, sending 673 people to Tijuana from San Diego since then, 298 to Mexicali from Calexico and 967 to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso.</p><p>The policy was introduced to deal with a growing number of asylum-seeking families from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico. Under a court order, children generally cannot be detained more than 20 days, which has led to widespread releases of families almost immediately after they are stopped by authorities.</p><p>The January launch followed months of delicate talks between senior U.S. and Mexican officials that culminated in dual announcements after a meeting in November in Houston. Both sides characterized it as a unilateral move by the Trump administration and Mexican officials have made clear that they do not endorse the policy.</p><p>The three-judge appeals court panel cited Mexico's position to reject the argument that asylum seekers were at risk.</p><p>The judges said the "likelihood of harm is reduced somewhat by the Mexican government's commitment to honor its international law obligations and to grant humanitarian status and work permits to individuals returned under the (Migrant Protection Protocols)." In fact, Mexico said Dec. 20 that it would allow foreigners to apply for a work permit, not necessarily get one.</p><p>Judge Diarmuid O'Scannlain, who was appointed by President Ronald Regan, offered the strongest backing for the administration's position. Elizabeth Warren" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Warren unveils $100B plan to combat opioid epidemic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elana Schor, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has unveiled a new version of her plan to combat America's opioid epidemic, proposing to spend $100 billion over 10 years on battling the public health consequences of addiction.</p><p>Warren's new opioids measure is modeled on a 1990 law passed to help fight the spread of AIDS and would be paid for using her proposed tax on the wealthiest American households. The Massachusetts senator released her new plan Wednesday ahead of a campaign trip to Ohio and West Virginia, where she'll visit a town that sued drug companies.</p><p>Warren ties the opioid epidemic to the influence of drug companies' "money and power" in America. Drug companies have largely denied that their distribution practices contributed to the nation's rising opioid overdose rate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-acknowledges-massive-tax-write-offs-calls-it-sport-" title="Trump acknowledges massive tax write offs, calls it 'sport'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_12_091518_1537023679664_6078742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_12_091518_1537023679664_6078742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_12_091518_1537023679664_6078742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_12_091518_1537023679664_6078742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_12_091518_1537023679664_6078742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump acknowledges massive tax write offs, calls it 'sport'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged taking massive tax write offs for real estate losses topping $1 billion from the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, calling it "sport" among developers like himself during that period.</p><p>Trump was reacting to a New York Times report Tuesday that his businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994. The newspaper said its reporting was based on printouts it acquired of Trump's official IRS tax transcripts, including figures from his federal tax form.</p><p>Trump reported business losses of $46.1 million in 1985, and a total of $1.17 billion in losses for the 10-year period.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-executive-privilege-mueller-report" title="Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The White House is invoking executive privilege, reserving the right to block the full release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe, escalating President Donald Trump's battle with Congress.</p><p>The administration's decision was announced just as the House Judiciary Committee was gaveling in to consider holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress over failure to release the report.</p><p>Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York declared the action by Trump's Justice Department was a clear new sign of the president's "blanket defiance" of Congress' constitutional rights. "Every day we learn of new efforts by this administration to stonewall Congress," Nadler said. Phillies Chairman David Montgomery dies at 72 after battle with cancer 