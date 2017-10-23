< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Booker tax returns show income drop, high charitable giving addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/booker-tax-returns-show-income-drop-high-charitable-giving-1" data-title="Booker tax returns show income drop, high charitable giving" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/booker-tax-returns-show-income-drop-high-charitable-giving-1" addthis:title="Booker tax returns show income drop, high charitable giving"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-403603647");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-403603647-288961415"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (Photo courtesy of The Office of Sen. Cory Booker)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (Photo courtesy of The Office of Sen. Cory Booker)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-403603647-288961415" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/23/senator_cory_booker_generic_102317_1508771071374_4397108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (Photo courtesy of The Office of Sen. Cory Booker)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (Photo courtesy of The Office of Sen. Cory Booker)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/booker-tax-returns-show-income-drop-high-charitable-giving-1">Ryan J. By Ryan J. Foley, Associated Press

Posted Apr 27 2019 06:18PM EDT
Updated Apr 28 2019 10:20AM EDT That contrasts with other Democratic presidential candidates who have reported giving much smaller percentages to charity in their tax returns, often 2 percent or less.</p><p>Booker, who is single and has no children, reported total charitable contributions of nearly $460,000 over the 10-year period. Slightly more than half of those donations came in 2013, when Booker faced criticism over his role founding the social media company Waywire and gave significant amounts of stock to Newark charities.</p><p>Booker wasn't required to list all the charities to which he gave, but the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, Metropolitan Baptist Church and the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children were among the 2013 recipients.</p><p>Booker reported a higher income in 2015, 2016 and 2017 from advances and royalties off the sale of his book, "United," which was released in 2016. Booker reported income of $429,983 in 2017 and $466,168 in 2016.</p><p>Before he was elected to the Senate in 2013, Booker also made significant income from paid public speaking engagements while serving as mayor of Newark. His tax returns show he made more than $1.7 million in speaking fees from 2009 through 2013. Groups such as universities, nonprofits and companies paid him up to $30,000 per speech.</p><p>Booker is the latest among several Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination to release years of past tax information. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Washington Gov. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump wants to charge asylum seekers fee to apply</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jill Colvin, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 10:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is proposing charging asylum-seekers a fee to process their applications as he continues to try to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross into the U.S.</p><p>In a presidential memorandum signed Monday, Trump directed his attorney general and acting homeland security secretary to take additional measures to overhaul the asylum system, which he insists "is in crisis" and plagued by "rampant abuse."</p><p>The changes are just the latest in a series of proposals from an administration that is struggling to cope with a surge of migrant families arriving at the southern border that has overwhelmed federal resources and complicated Trump's efforts to claim victory at the border as he runs for re-election. Most of those arriving say they are fleeing violence and poverty and many request asylum under U.S. and international law.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-heads-to-pennsylvania-to-pitch-rebuilding-middle-class" title="Biden says Trump abused his office, ignored most Americans" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/27/joe_biden_generic_03_william_ng_state_dept_042719_1556379416978_7178516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/27/joe_biden_generic_03_william_ng_state_dept_042719_1556379416978_7178516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/27/joe_biden_generic_03_william_ng_state_dept_042719_1556379416978_7178516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/27/joe_biden_generic_03_william_ng_state_dept_042719_1556379416978_7178516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/27/joe_biden_generic_03_william_ng_state_dept_042719_1556379416978_7178516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden (Department of Stat photo by William Ng)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden says Trump abused his office, ignored most Americans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marc Levy, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of abusing the powers of his office and ignoring everyone but his political base Monday in his first public rally as presidential candidate, arguing in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania that strengthening unions and promoting social and economic unity can restore Democrats to the White House.</p><p>The former vice president told hundreds of supporters and labor activists that Saturday's deadly shooting at a California synagogue proves anew that the country is "in a fight for its soul." But he spent more time criticizing Trump for his political behavior than for the president's past comments concerning white supremacists, unlike Biden's video formally kicking off his presidential campaign last week.</p><p>"There's only one thing that stands in our way. It's our broken political system that's deliberately being undermined by our president to continue to abuse the power of the office," Biden said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/democratic-presidential-candidates-pledge-to-bolster-unions" title="Democratic presidential candidates pledge to bolster unions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_06_1553018687585_6910912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_06_1553018687585_6910912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_06_1553018687585_6910912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_06_1553018687585_6910912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_06_1553018687585_6910912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential candidates pledge to bolster unions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michelle L. Price, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 28 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Half a dozen Democratic presidential candidates declared unions to be a lifeline for the American middle class and pledged Saturday to strengthen workers' rights to strike and organize and to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.</p><p>But while the candidates decried the erosion of wages and union power in the U.S., few speakers at a Las Vegas union forum offered specifics on what policies they'd offer to bolster union ranks and raise pay.</p><p>Massachusetts Sen. " title="Distracted_driving_awareness_month"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tredyffrin Township police remind residents of Distracted Driving Awareness Month</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/the-new-plastic-surgery-procedure-that-turns-fat-into-a-six-pack"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/body%20building_1556672959227.png_7195554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A body builder competes in a body building competition. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)" title="body building_1556672959227.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A plastic surgery procedure uses patient's own body fat to create six pack abs</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="For 14-year-old Courtney Lewis, the most challenging part was understanding how to work with the sequin fabric on the dress, which is not easy to sew and “requires a lot of patience,” their mother said. 