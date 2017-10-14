< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article id="story405202112" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405202112" data-article-version="1.0">Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners</h1>
</header> data-article-id="405202112" data-article-version="1.0">Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-405202112" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/cory-booker-proposes-national-license-for-all-gun-owners-1" data-title="Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/cory-booker-proposes-national-license-for-all-gun-owners-1" addthis:title="Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405202112");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405202112-287287970"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Zaccaria Boschetti" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Zaccaria Boschetti</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405202112-287287970" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/cory-booker-proposes-national-license-for-all-gun-owners-1">Elana Schor, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="relatedHeadlines-405202112" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is proposing that all gun owners be licensed by the federal government, a process that would include an interview and safety training.</p><p>National licensing is one of more than a dozen specific proposals in a sweeping gun control agenda the U.S. senator from New Jersey released on Monday. It's his second policy rollout in three weeks as he tries to break through the crowded Democratic primary field.</p><p>While current gun owners and first-time buyers would be subject to the federal license requirement, a transition period would allow current owners to come into compliance, the Booker campaign said.</p><p>No such national gun license program currently exists. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted some form of licensing or permit rules before people can buy guns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.</p><p>"I am sick and tired of hearing thoughts and prayers for the communities that have been shattered by gun violence - it is time for bold action," Booker said in a statement.</p><p>Last month during a high-profile speech in his hometown of Newark, Booker vowed to "bring a fight" to the National Rifle Association, which generally opposes gun restrictions.</p><p>Booker, a former mayor of Newark, New Jersey's largest city, said gun violence is an issue close to him, with several people being shot in his neighborhood recently.</p><p>"We must step up and deal with something that is crushing communities, destroying lives and really just tearing apart families," Booker said in an interview on CBS' "CBS This Morning."</p><p>Booker's gun control agenda includes universal background checks for gun buyers; the reinstitution of a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity firearm magazines; and the modernization of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.</p><p>The plan would face a steep climb to winning approval from a Democratic House and would face even stiffer resistance in a Republican-controlled Senate, where less-sweeping gun control measures have failed in recent years.</p><p>President Donald Trump has said the constitutional right to bear arms is "under assault." } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9595_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9595"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"714414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/democrats-set-contempt-vote-for-barr-over-mueller-report" title="Democrats set contempt vote for Barr over Mueller report" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report at the Department of Justice April 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democrats set contempt vote for Barr over Mueller report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Monday scheduled a vote Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after Barr failed to comply with a deadline to provide special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his Russia probe.</p><p>In an escalation of the battle between the Democrat-led House and President Donald Trump's administration, Nadler is proposing to hold Barr in contempt after the Justice Department declined to provide the unredacted report. The committee had given Barr until 9 a.m. Monday to comply.</p><p>The vote will be on a resolution that says: "William P. Barr, the Attorney General of the United States, shall be found to be in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-testimony-before-house-committee-tentatively-set-for-may-15-dem-rep-says" title="Tentative date set for Mueller's House testimony" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tentative date set for Mueller's House testimony</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said on Sunday that a tentative date of May 15 has been set for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to appear before the House Judiciary Committee and face questioning over his report on Russian interference in 2016 election.</p><p>Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the Rhode Island lawmaker said that while there is no guarantee that Mueller will show up to the hearing, he heard nothing from either Mueller’s representatives or the White House to indicate that the special counsel would not testify.</p><p>“We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him,” Cicilline said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/presidential-hopeful-inslee-unveils-clean-energy-plan" title="Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wind turbines on the Bishop Hill wind farm operate among the corn and soybean fields near Bishop Hill, Ill., Sept. 14, 2017.
USDA Photo by Preston Keres" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bill Barrow, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee, as part of his pledge to make combating climate change the top national priority, is calling for the nation's entire electrical grid and all new vehicles and buildings to be carbon pollution free by 2030.</p><p>It's the first major policy proposal from the Washington governor as he tries to gain a foothold in a field of more than 20 candidates.</p><p>The plan is the first piece of a series of climate action proposals Inslee will make in the coming weeks, and would represent a national shift from coal-powered plants and traditional fuel engines in vehicles while requiring an overhaul in the way most buildings are heated and cooled. portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/ex-youth-ice-hockey-coach-gets-prison-time-for-child-sex-abuse-in-new-jersey-delaware" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/walter_frinden_mug_050619_1557157671295_7223946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walter&#x20;Ferinden&#x2c;&#x20;57&#x2c;&#x20;coached&#x20;youth&#x20;hockey&#x20;and&#x20;ran&#x20;skating&#x20;clinics&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2c;&#x20;Delaware&#x2c;&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;and&#x20;Vermont&#x20;between&#x20;the&#x20;1980s&#x20;and&#x20;2010&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ex-youth ice hockey coach gets prison time for child sex abuse in New Jersey, Delaware</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/on-his-way-to-prison-michael-cohen-says-much-to-be-told-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/GETTY%20Cohen%20Testifies_1551363577066.jpg_6835608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/GETTY%20Cohen%20Testifies_1551363577066.jpg_6835608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/GETTY%20Cohen%20Testifies_1551363577066.jpg_6835608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/GETTY%20Cohen%20Testifies_1551363577066.jpg_6835608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/GETTY%20Cohen%20Testifies_1551363577066.jpg_6835608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Cohen&#x2c;&#x20;former&#x20;attorney&#x20;and&#x20;fixer&#x20;for&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;testifies&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Oversight&#x20;Committee&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;February&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>On his way to prison, Michael Cohen says 'much to be told'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/cory-booker-proposes-national-license-for-all-gun-owners-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/gun_pistol_generic_zaccaria_boschetti_101417_1508011221886_4361916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Zaccaria&#x20;Boschetti" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cory Booker proposes national license for all gun owners</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/democrats-set-contempt-vote-for-barr-over-mueller-report" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;William&#x20;Barr&#x20;speaks&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;release&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;redacted&#x20;version&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Mueller&#x20;report&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x20;April&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democrats set contempt vote for Barr over Mueller report</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/trial-beginning-for-1-of-3-defendants-left-in-del-prison-riot" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/delaware_prison_riot_04_050619_1557156969439_7223488_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/delaware_prison_riot_04_050619_1557156969439_7223488_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/delaware_prison_riot_04_050619_1557156969439_7223488_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/delaware_prison_riot_04_050619_1557156969439_7223488_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/delaware_prison_riot_04_050619_1557156969439_7223488_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trial beginning for 1 of 3 defendants left in Del. prison riot</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1138_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> 