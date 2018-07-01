Delaware state employees to receive 12 weeks paid parental leave

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Gov. John Carney has signed legislation giving 12 weeks of paid family leave to teachers and other state government workers.

The bill signed Saturday makes Delaware the sixth state in the nation to offer paid parental leave to public workers.

The new law offers state workers 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child or adoption of a child under the age of six.

Analysts estimate the new benefit will cost state and local taxpayers more than $5 million annually.