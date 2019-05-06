< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/federal-appeals-court-rules-against-trump-on-ending-daca-1" addthis:title="Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407773046.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407773046");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407773046-405332760"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407773046-405332760" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Posted May 19 2019 08:53AM EDT 19 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407773046" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RICHMOND, Va. (AP)</strong> - A federal appeals court ruled Friday the Trump administration acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner when it sought to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.</p><p>A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without adequately explaining why. The ruling overturns a lower court ruling a judge in Maryland made last year, which Trump had previously praised via Twitter.</p><p>Friday's ruling will not have any immediate effect as other federal courts have already ordered that DACA be kept in place.</p><p>The 4th Circuit ruling said the Department of Homeland Security did not "adequately account" for how ending DACA program would affect the hundreds of thousands of young people who "structured their lives" around the program.</p><p>"We recognize the struggle is not over and there are more battles to fight in the Supreme Court on this road to justice, but our families are emboldened by knowing that they are on the right side of history," said Gustavo Torres, executive director of Casa de Maryland, the lead plaintiff in the case.</p><p>Trump and his Justice Department have argued that the Obama administration acted unlawfully when it implemented DACA. The Justice Department declined to comment.</p><p>Preserving DACA is a top Democratic priority, but discussions between Trump and Democrats on the issue have gone nowhere.</p><p>Trump's latest immigration plan, unveiled Thursday, does not address what to do about the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that "every single time that we have put forward or anyone else has put forward any type of immigration plan that has included DACA it's failed."</p><p>DACA's fate could be decided by the Supreme Court, which is weighing the Trump administration's appeals of other federal court rulings.</p><p>The justices have set no date to take action.</p><p>If the high court decides it wants to hear the appeals, arguments would not take place before the fall. Elizabeth Warren (Photo by Chuck Kennedy)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elana Schor, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Elizabeth Warren is calling for a series of targeted measures designed to safeguard abortion rights following a flurry of new state laws that dramatically restrict women's ability to terminate pregnancies, moves Democrats have decried as a planned effort to chip away at the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.</p><p>Warren's abortion rights platform, released Friday by her Democratic presidential campaign, centers on the establishment of "affirmative, statutory rights" that would "block states from interfering in the ability of a health care provider to provide medical care, including abortion services," and sets similar restrictions on states' power to block patients from getting medical care, including abortions.</p><p>Her proposals come as Missouri joins Alabama, Georgia and other states in advancing laws that limit abortion access - with Alabama's law drawing skepticism from some anti-abortion Republicans as too draconian, given its lack of an exception for cases of rape or incest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" title="House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Samantha Madera / City of Philadelphia)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Daly, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrats in the House approved sweeping anti-discrimination legislation Friday that would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.</p><p>Called the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation "closer to equal liberty and justice for all."</p><p>Sexual orientation and gender identity "deserve full civil rights protections - in the workplace and in every place, education, housing, credit, jury service, public accommodations," Pelosi said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/joe-biden-to-hold-campaign-kickoff-rally-in-philadelphia-saturday" title="Biden calls for national unity at Philadelphia rally" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Joe_Biden_kicks_off_presidential_run_in__0_7287979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Joe_Biden_kicks_off_presidential_run_in__0_7287979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Joe_Biden_kicks_off_presidential_run_in__0_7287979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Joe_Biden_kicks_off_presidential_run_in__0_7287979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/Joe_Biden_kicks_off_presidential_run_in__0_7287979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President, Joe Biden, kicked off his 2020 presidential run with a unity rally in Philadelphia Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden calls for national unity at Philadelphia rally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Steve Peoples, AP National Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taking his bipartisan message to pivotal Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pledging to bridge the deep divide in the country under President Donald Trump and reject the anger that he says is motivating some in his party.</p><p>"If the American people want a president to add to our division, to lead with a clenched fist, closed hand and a hard heart, to demonize the opponents and spew hatred - they don't need me. They already have a president who does just that," Biden says in excerpts of the speech he plans to give later Saturday in Philadelphia.</p><p>"I am running to offer our country - Democrats, Republicans and independents - a different path," the former vice president says in remarks released by his campaign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div 