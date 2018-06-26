Group sues Newark over lead levels in drinking water

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- An environmental group has sued Newark over lead in its drinking water.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Natural Resources Defense Council alleges the city has violated safe drinking water laws by not adequately monitoring and testing a water system containing what it calls "dangerously high" lead levels.

In an earlier filing, the group cited a federal report that said Newark's lead levels are among the highest in the country over the last three years for systems serving over 50,000 people.

In a statement Tuesday, the city called the allegations "outrageously false" and said it has complied with state and federal rules to address violations. It also said lead found in residents' homes or in schools comes from pipes and private service lines and not from the city's water system.