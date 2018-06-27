Pa. lawmakers leave state Capitol for summer with bills dangling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Of the bills stalling this week in Pennsylvania's Capitol, perhaps the most remarkable is the derailing of a bill designed to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms.

Rep. Marguerite Quinn says she's never left the Capitol with tears of anger in her eyes until Monday. That's when House Republican leaders ended session for the summer amid growing questions over her bill's provisions and fresh opposition by a Pennsylvania-based gun rights group.

Similar provisions passed the Senate unanimously in March, spurred by the Florida school shooting killed 17 people.

Also stalling are measures to amend the state constitution to shrink the number of House seats and create a citizens' commission to draw legislative and congressional district boundaries.