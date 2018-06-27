Murphy: It's a 'dark day' after high court's labor ruling

Related Headlines Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Supreme Court's ruling that public workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions amounted to a "dark day."

Murphy spokes Wednesday in Newark at an unrelated event, the same day the court dealt a serious financial blow organized labor.

The Democrat, though, pointed out New Jersey enacted legislation to strengthen labor. Murphy signed the bill in May.

The court's conservative majority scrapped a 41-year-old decision that had allowed states to require that public employees pay some fees to unions that represent them, even if the workers choose not to join.

The 5-4 decision fulfills a longtime wish of conservatives to get rid of the so-called fair share fees.