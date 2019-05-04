< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/presidential-hopeful-inslee-unveils-clean-energy-plan" data-title="Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/presidential-hopeful-inslee-unveils-clean-energy-plan" addthis:title="Presidential hopeful Inslee unveils clean energy plan"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405003491");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405003491-405003455"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/04/wind_farm_generic_USDA_preston_keres_1557015300745_7219656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Wind turbines on the Bishop Hill wind farm operate among the corn and soybean fields near Bishop Hill, Ill., Sept. 14, 2017. USDA Photo by Preston Keres
Wind turbines on the Bishop Hill wind farm operate among the corn and soybean fields near Bishop Hill, Ill., Sept. 14, 2017. USDA Photo by Preston Keres
Wind turbines on the Bishop Hill wind farm operate among the corn and soybean fields near Bishop Hill, Ill., Sept. 14, 2017. USDA Photo by Preston Keres
By Bill Barrow, Associated Press
Posted May 04 2019 08:15PM EDT
Updated May 05 2019 07:30AM EDT Inslee's outline would require legislation and executive action, some of it similar to what Inslee has pushed during his six-plus years as governor, but on a scale not seen at the federal level.</p><p>Inslee, who announced his campaign in March, has not yet attached a public or private cost estimate for a wide-ranging approach that would involve direct federal spending, tax subsidies and outlays by utilities and the private sector. He argues that doing nothing would cost more, and investments in clean energy will create millions of jobs to spur the economy, with that developing market and targeted government programs ensuring a stable transition for existing coal workers.</p><p>"This is the approach that is worthy of the ambitions of a can-do nation and answers the absolute necessity of action that is defined by science," Inslee told The Associated Press, adding that President Donald Trump's denial of climate change will "doom us" to a stagnant or declining economy repeatedly hammered with natural disasters.</p><p>"We are already paying through the nose through increased insurance rates and FEMA disaster declarations," Inslee continued. "And there's a heckuva lot more jobs defeating climate change than there are in denying it."</p><p>Trump has called climate change a "Chinese hoax," and used a cold snap that hit much of the nation in January to again cast doubts, tweeting, "People can't last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming (sic)? Please come back fast, we need you!" But the Pentagon and the Republican president's intelligence team have mentioned climate change as a national security threat.</p><p>Inslee pitched his proposal Friday in Los Angeles at the city's new clean energy bus depot and published a detailed outline on his campaign website.</p><p>He emphasizes that many U.S. cities and states already have set ambitious timelines for carbon emissions reductions but that there must be national action. Washington state this spring passed a law requiring that all power produced in the state be zero-emission by 2045; California, Hawaii, New Mexico and Puerto Rico have adopted similar requirements.</p><p>Inslee's appearance with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who considered a presidential bid , came days after his primary rival and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke went to Yosemite National Park to announce his own climate action plan that he says would require $5 trillion of public and private spending to put the economy on track to be carbon neutral by 2050.</p><p>Climate change has garnered more attention in the early months of the 2020 nominating fight than it did four years ago. But Inslee noted he's still the lone major candidate making climate action the centerpiece of a campaign, touting his decades of climate advocacy as a member of Congress and as governor.</p><p>Inslee, 68, said climate action "has been a lifetime passion for me."</p><p>Some highlights of Inslee's proposal:</p><p>- Utilities would be required to achieve 100% carbon neutral electricity production by 2030 and reach zero-emission production by 2035. Inslee proposes refundable tax credits to help spur development, and his plan calls for "guaranteeing support" for existing energy sector workers who lose jobs or otherwise are negatively affected in a transition to clean energy.</p><p>- All light-duty passenger vehicles, medium-duty trucks and buses would be required to be zero-emission by 2030. Vehicles already in service would be exempted, though a "Clean Cars for Clunkers" program would provide rebates when consumers trade old vehicles for new, zero-emission models. The plan would expand business and individual tax credits to encourage production and purchase of zero-emission vehicles.</p><p>- A national Zero-Carbon Building Standard would be created by 2023, helping states and cities redevelop their own building codes for residential and commercial construction. Tax incentives for builders and buyers would be used to encourage energy efficient heating and cooling systems in construction.</p><p>- All federal agencies would be brought under the 2030 timeline. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYC mayor says he'll decide this month on presidential run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce this month whether he is joining the growing list of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, he said Thursday.</p><p>"I'm going to make my decision in the month of May and as soon as we have something to tell you we'll tell you," de Blasio said at a news conference on crime statistics.</p><p>The announcement of an impending announcement came after several weeks of the second-term mayor saying he would decide "sooner rather than later" whether he's running for president.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-gop-states-ask-appeals-court-to-kill-obamacare-" title="Trump, GOP states ask appeals court to kill 'Obamacare'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/trump_generic_joyce_n_boghosian_1515007854575_4765183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/trump_generic_joyce_n_boghosian_1515007854575_4765183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/trump_generic_joyce_n_boghosian_1515007854575_4765183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/trump_generic_joyce_n_boghosian_1515007854575_4765183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/trump_generic_joyce_n_boghosian_1515007854575_4765183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, GOP states ask appeals court to kill 'Obamacare'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin McGill, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taking a harder line on health care, the Trump administration joined a coalition of Republican-led states Wednesday in asking a federal appeals court to entirely overturn former President Barack Obama's signature health care law - a decision that could leave millions uninsured.</p><p>Congress rendered the Affordable Care Act completely unconstitutional in 2017 by eliminating an unpopular tax penalty for not having insurance, the administration and GOP states told the court.</p><p>The "Obamacare" opponents hope to persuade the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to uphold U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor's ruling late last year striking down the law.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/-the-mueller-report-is-officially-a-best-seller" title="'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hillel Italie, AP National Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 09:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.</p><p>A published edition of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged ties between Russian officials and Donald Trump's presidential campaign sold just under 42,000 copies last week, NPD BookScan reported Wednesday.</p><p>Jointly edited by Scribner and The Washington Post, it sold more than any nonfiction book on the BookScan list, which tracks direct store sales and reflects around 85% of the print market. 