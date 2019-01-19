< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump warns Iran not to threaten US or it will face 'end' addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/trump-warns-iran-not-to-threaten-us-or-it-will-face-end-" addthis:title="Trump warns Iran not to threaten US or it will face 'end'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407887125.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407887125");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407887125-384521346"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407887125-384521346" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (Official White By Jon Gambrell, Associated Press
Posted May 20 2019 07:37AM EDT U.S. Embassy in Baghdad overnight.</p><p>Iran's foreign minister quickly responded in kind on Twitter with his own message: #NeverThreatenAnIranian.</p><p>Trump's tweet comes after he seemingly sought to soften his tone on Iran following days of heightened tension sparked by his administration's sudden deployment of bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf over still-unspecified threats.</p><p>In the time since, officials in the United Arab Emirates allege four oil tankers sustained damage in a sabotage attack. Yemeni rebels allied with Iran launched a drone attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia. U.S. diplomats relayed a warning that commercial airlines could be misidentified by Iran and attacked, something dismissed by Tehran.</p><p>All these tensions are the culmination of Trump's decision a year ago to pull America out of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. And while both Washington and Tehran say they don't seek war, many worry any miscalculation at this fraught moment could spiral out of control.</p><p>The tweet from Trump early on Monday came just hours after a Katyusha rocket fell in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone near the statue of the Unknown Soldier, less than a mile from the U.S. Embassy, causing no injuries. Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul told The Associated Press that the rocket was believed to have been fired from east Baghdad. The area is home to Iran-backed Shiite militias.</p><p>"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," Trump tweeted. "Never threaten the United States again!"</p><p>Trump did not elaborate, nor did the White House.</p><p>Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted his own message Monday on Twitter, saying Trump had been "goaded" into "genocidal taunts." Zarif namechecked both Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan as two historical leaders that Persia outlasted.</p><p>"Iranians have stood tall for a millennia while aggressors all gone," he wrote. He ended his tweet with: "Try respect - it works!"</p><p>Trump campaigned on pulling the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear accord, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Since the withdrawal, the U.S. has re-imposed previous sanctions and come up with new ones, as well as warned nations around the world they would be subject to sanctions as well if they import Iranian oil.</p><p>Iran just announced it would begin backing away from terms of the deal, setting a 60-day deadline for Europe to come up with new terms or it would begin enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels. Tehran long has insisted it does not seek nuclear weapons, though the West fears its program could allow it to build atomic bombs.</p><p>In an interview aired Sunday on the Fox News Channel, Trump called the nuclear deal a "horror show."</p><p>"I just don't want them to have nuclear weapons and they can't be threatening us," Trump said.</p><p>However, the nuclear deal had kept Iran from being able to acquire enough highly enriched uranium for a bomb. U.N. inspectors repeatedly certified that Iran was in compliance with the accord.</p><p>In Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's military intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The missiles were intercepted over the city of Taif and the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, the Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya reported.</p><p>The channel cited witnesses for the information. The Saudi government has yet to acknowledge the missile fire, which other Saudi media also reported.</p><p>Hundreds of rockets, mortars and ballistic missiles have been fired into the kingdom since a Saudi-led coalition declared war on the Houthis in March 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government.</p><p>However, the Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel denied Monday that the rebels had any involvement with this round of rocket fire.</p><p>Between the two targeted cities is Mecca, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims pray toward five times a day. $15 minimum wage becomes part of 2020 presidential landscape
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Posted May 20 2019 11:17AM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 11:43AM EDT
From liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to moderates Joe Biden and John Hickenlooper, nearly the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field agrees that the federal minimum wage should be more than doubled, to $15 an hour.

That near-unanimity reflects the success of an unorthodox campaign by the Service Employees International Union called the Fight for 15. It launched in 2012 to help nonunion McDonald's workers who walked off their jobs as cooks and servers agitate for a then-unthinkable $15 minimum wage. Now, according to the National Employment Law Project, one-third of the country will have a $15 minimum wage as gradual increases in bedrock Democratic states like California, Illinois and New York kick in over the coming years.

Ernie Tedeschi, an analyst at Evercore ISI, calculated the de facto national minimum wage at a historic high of $12 an hour when accounting for a flurry of recent city and statewide increases. Officially, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. It launched in 2012 to help nonunion McDonald’s workers who walked off their jobs as cooks and servers agitate for a then-unthinkable $15 minimum wage. Now, according to the National Employment Law Project, one-third of the country will have a $15 minimum wage as gradual increases in bedrock Democratic states like California, Illinois and New York kick in over the coming years.</p><p>Ernie Tedeschi, an analyst at Evercore ISI, calculated the de facto national minimum wage at a historic high of $12 an hour when accounting for a flurry of recent city and statewide increases. Officially, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-making-1st-visit-of-2019-to-battleground-pennsylvania-1" title="Trump making 1st visit of 2019 to battleground Pennsylvania" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Trump making 1st visit of 2019 to battleground Pennsylvania
Posted May 20 2019 10:41AM EDT
President Donald Trump is coming to the battleground state of Pennsylvania for a rally hours before voters in a congressional district in the northcentral part of the state pick a new representative to go to Washington.

Trump's rally is Monday at a hangar by Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville. Trump is coming amid tensions with Iran, a growing trade dispute with China and the easing of tariffs on allies.

It's Trump's first visit to Pennsylvania this year. Trump is coming amid tensions with Iran, a growing trade dispute with China and the easing of tariffs on allies.</p><p>It's Trump's first visit to Pennsylvania this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/harris-wants-to-fine-companies-that-pay-men-more-than-women-1" title="Harris wants to fine companies that pay men more than women" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/07/work_workplace_office_generic_040718_1523110305318_5304062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/07/work_workplace_office_generic_040718_1523110305318_5304062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/07/work_workplace_office_generic_040718_1523110305318_5304062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/07/work_workplace_office_generic_040718_1523110305318_5304062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/04/07/work_workplace_office_generic_040718_1523110305318_5304062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Breather via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Harris wants to fine companies that pay men more than women
Posted May 20 2019 08:20AM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is unveiling a pay inequity proposal that aims to close the gender pay gap by holding corporations accountable when men are paid more than women.

Harris' plan would require companies to disclose pay policies while applying for a mandatory "Equal Pay Certification" from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Companies that fail to achieve certification would be fined 1% of their profits for every 1% wage gap they allow to persist for work of equal value.

The U.S. senator from California says $180 billion would be generated over 10 years, with fines decreasing over time as companies strengthen their equal pay practices. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/01/pa%20_captitol%20_harrisburg_generic%20_01_010119_1546357981390.jpg_6576168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/01/pa%20_captitol%20_harrisburg_generic%20_01_010119_1546357981390.jpg_6576168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/01/pa%20_captitol%20_harrisburg_generic%20_01_010119_1546357981390.jpg_6576168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/01/pa%20_captitol%20_harrisburg_generic%20_01_010119_1546357981390.jpg_6576168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pennsylvania&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Building&#x20;in&#x20;Harrisburg&#x20;&#x28;Commonwealth&#x20;of&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayors, judges and US House seat up in Pennsylvania election</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-making-1st-visit-of-2019-to-battleground-pennsylvania-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/president_trump_generic_34_shealah_craighead_1558270211827_7288436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump making 1st visit of 2019 to battleground Pennsylvania</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/eagles/chris-long-on-philadelphia-best-sports-city-in-america" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/28/GETTY%20Chris%20Long%20Falcons%20_1538137739538.jpg_6132672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chris&#x20;Long&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Eagles&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mitchell&#x20;Leff&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chris Long on Philadelphia: "Best sports city in America"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ford-is-cutting-7-000-white-collar-jobs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/ford_plant_generic_01_052019_1558363531563_7290950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/ford_plant_generic_01_052019_1558363531563_7290950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/ford_plant_generic_01_052019_1558363531563_7290950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/ford_plant_generic_01_052019_1558363531563_7290950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/ford_plant_generic_01_052019_1558363531563_7290950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jason&#x20;Bachmeier&#x2c;&#x20;Ford&#x20;Motor&#x20;Company&#x20;employee&#x2c;&#x20;analyzes&#x20;oil&#x20;calibration&#x20;data&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;human&#x20;machine&#x20;interface&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Ford&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-center-city-office-evacuated-after-reports-of-terroristic-threat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/26/philly_center_city_generic_052618_1527346741253_5588129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Center City office cleared after reports of terroristic threat 