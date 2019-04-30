< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan">How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7228745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday">Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/national-news/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/national-news/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency">Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/family-of-teen-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-credit-jackson-township-officers-with-saving-life"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-22h38m45s36_1557196733605_7228325_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family of teen who went into cardiac arrest credit Jackson Township officers with saving life"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/family-of-teen-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-credit-jackson-township-officers-with-saving-life">Family of teen who went into cardiac arrest credit Jackson Township officers with saving life</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan">How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday">Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/national-news/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency">Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/family-of-teen-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-credit-jackson-township-officers-with-saving-life">Family of teen who went into cardiac arrest credit Jackson Township officers with saving life</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/problems-on-flight-from-north-carolina-to-philadelphia-leaves-passengers-stranded-for-hours">Problems on flight from North Carolina to Philadelphia leaves passengers stranded for hours</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/upper-darby-school-district-votes-to-terminate-lease-of-clifton-heights-recreation-ball-fields">Upper Darby School District votes to terminate lease of Clifton Heights recreation ball fields</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/with-mueller-on-justice-staff-barr-has-sway-over-testimony-1" data-title="With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/with-mueller-on-justice-staff-barr-has-sway-over-testimony-1" addthis:title="With Mueller on Justice staff, Barr has sway over testimony"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405403778");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405403778-404266347"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405403778-404266347" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/with-mueller-on-justice-staff-barr-has-sway-over-testimony-1">Michael Balsamo, Associated Press </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/with-mueller-on-justice-staff-barr-has-sway-over-testimony-1">Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press </a> </div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:20AM EDT</span></p>
</div> style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Barr%2C%20Trump%2C%20Mueller%20getty%20resize_1557174298382.jpg_7225818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ex-prosecutors: Trump would be charged if not pres</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-testimony-before-house-committee-tentatively-set-for-may-15-dem-rep-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Tentative date set for Mueller's House testimony</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/president-trump-now-says-mueller-should-not-testify-before-congress"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump: Mueller should not testify before Congress</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/democrats-set-contempt-vote-for-barr-over-mueller-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dems set contempt vote for Barr re: Mueller report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/text-of-robert-mueller-s-letter-to-ag-william-barr"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Text of Robert Mueller's letter to AG William Barr</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawmakers-to-see-empty-chair-not-ag-barr-at-house-hearing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/02/Still0502_00016_1556799770297_7210574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Lawmakers to see empty chair, not AG Barr</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mueller-frustrated-with-barr-over-portrayal-of-findings-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/30/Robert-Mueller-William-Barr_1556670584713_7194613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Mueller frustrated with Barr's portrayal of probe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/the-10-instances-of-possible-obstruction-in-mueller-report-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/15/president_trump_generic_10_091518_1537023191093_6078726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>10 cases of possible obstruction in Mueller report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/a-few-things-you-might-have-missed-from-the-mueller-report-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Things you may have missed from the Mueller report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/key-takeaways-from-robert-mueller-s-russia-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/19/president_trump_generic_24_shealah_craighead_1550590067381_6796971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Key takeaways from Robert Mueller's Russia report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/full-text-of-mueller-s-questions-and-trump-s-answers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/26/GettyImages-1132789877_1553625506404_6943442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Full text of Mueller's questions, Trump's answers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mueller-report-shows-trump-tried-to-choke-russia-probe-oust-special-counsel"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/18/gabiesiphone_muellereportgenericfile_041819_1555615573296_7126647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mueller report: Trump tried to choke Russia probe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/what-the-mueller-report-says-about-trump-russia-contacts"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>What Mueller report says re: Trump-Russia contacts</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Special counsel Robert Mueller was expected to step down days after concluding his investigation in March. Yet he remains a Justice Department employee - and the department won't say why.</p><p>That's just one of the complications at play in the high-stakes, secret negotiations over whether Mueller will testify before Congress.</p><p>Whatever role Mueller now has, keeping him on the Justice Department payroll offers one clear advantage to President Donald Trump's administration: It makes it easier for Attorney General William Barr to block Mueller from testifying before Congress.</p><p>Democrats, who control the House, have been eager to hear from Mueller. They hope he can shine more light on his investigation into interference in the 2016 presidential election, possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and potential obstruction of justice.</p><p>Barr has said repeatedly he doesn't object to Mueller testifying. But he may defer to the wishes of Trump, who tweeted last weekend: "Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!"</p> <hr /><p><b>RELATED COVERAGE:</b></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/mueller-frustrated-with-barr-over-portrayal-of-findings-1"><b>Mueller frustrated with Barr over portrayal of findings</b></a></li> <li><a href="http://bit.ly/2VjHW8Y"><b>Key takeaways from Robert Mueller's Russia report</b></a></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/mueller-report-shows-trump-tried-to-choke-russia-probe-oust-special-counsel">Mueller reveals Trump's attempts to choke off Russia probe</a></b></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/politics/key-players-in-the-trump-russia-investigation">Key players in the Trump-Russia investigation</a></b></li> </ul> <ul> </ul> <hr /><p><strong>PAUL MANAFORT</strong></p><p>After Barr skipped out on a congressional appearance last week, attention immediately turned to the possibility of Mueller testifying. And Trump was watching.</p><p>The president stewed for days about the prospect of the media coverage that would be given to Mueller, a man Trump believes has been unfairly lionized across cable news and the front pages of the nation's leading newspapers for two years, according to three White House officials and Republicans close to the White House.</p><p>Trump feared a repeat - but bigger - of the February testimony of his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, which dominated news coverage and even overshadowed a nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.</p><p>Trump has long known the power of televised images and feared that Americans would be captivated by seeing - and hearing - Mueller, who has not spoken publicly since being named special counsel.</p><p>While Mueller is a Justice Department employee, the department would generally handle requests for him to appear before Congress, and the Justice Department could delay or block Mueller from voluntarily appearing. Congress could issue a subpoena to compel him to appear before the committee.</p><p>It isn't clear what grounds the Justice Department would use to justify an attempt to block Mueller's testimony.</p><p>As a private citizen, Mueller could decide whether to accept an invitation to appear or, if he declines, whether to attempt to resist any effort to subpoena him.</p><p>Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said last week the committee was "firming up the date" for Mueller's testimony and hoping it would be May 15. If the Justice Department tries to block Mueller's testimony, Democrats could issue a subpoena to try to compel his appearance.</p><p>Any showdown over Mueller's testimony would add to tensions between House Democrats and the Justice Department. Barr has already defied a subpoena to provide the full, unredacted version of Mueller's report, and Nadler has scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold the attorney general in contempt of Congress.</p><p>Mueller turned over his findings to Barr on March 22. Mueller did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign but did not come to a definitive conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice. Two days later, Barr sent Congress a four-page letter detailing Mueller's principal conclusion and giving his own finding that there was insufficient evidence to bring obstruction charges against the president.</p><p>On the day the report was turned over to Barr, Mueller's spokesman, Peter Carr, issued a statement saying that Mueller would be "concluding his service within the coming days." He said a small staff remained at the special counsel's office to "assist in closing the operations of the office."</p><p>When asked Monday about Mueller's continued employment, Carr said he had nothing to add beyond that March 22 statement.</p><p>While House Democrats have already asked Mueller to testify, Senate Democrats, as the minority in the chamber, are more limited. They don't have the power to set the hearing schedules or compel officials to appear. But they are trying to build a case in public opinion that it's Mueller, not Barr, who needs to tell the story.</p><p>Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said he doesn't plan to invite Mueller to testify on the report.</p><p>While Trump told those around him that Mueller had "exonerated" him, a sense was growing in the West Wing that the special counsel's gravitas would add weight to some of the politically damaging and embarrassing material about Trump in the special counsel's report.</p><p>Although the president had previously indicated he would not have a problem if Mueller testified, he lashed out against the prospect over the weekend, furthering his administration's efforts to stonewall all Democratic lines of inquiry.</p><p>___</p><p><em>Lemire reported from New York. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Daly, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday asked for documents from the Trump administration on the "abominable" U.S. response to deadly 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.</p><p>Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who chairs the oversight panel, said the White House ignored his requests for documents related to the storms when Democrats were in the minority in the House.</p><p>With Democrats now in the majority, Cummings and other Democrats said they will push to re-establish a "credible and bipartisan" investigation of the administration's response to the hurricanes, which killed more than 3,000 people and caused more than $100 billion in damages.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/education-secretary-teachers-should-protest-on-adult-time-" title="Education secretary: Teachers should protest on 'adult time'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/03/education_secretary_betsy_devos_generic_evan_walker_1515007825896_4765178_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Official White House Photo by Evan Walker)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Education secretary: Teachers should protest on 'adult time'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Collin Binkley, AP Education Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday that teachers are walking off the job too often and that protests about pay and school conditions should be done on "adult time" so students aren't hurt.</p><p>DeVos made the comments in Baltimore while speaking at a conference for education journalists.</p><p>Teachers from West Virginia to California have walked out of classrooms in recent months to protest working conditions and call for better benefits. Many have demanded changes including higher pay, smaller class sizes and more classroom funding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/treasury-denies-house-request-for-trump-tax-returns" title="Treasury denies House request for Trump tax returns" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/president_trump_generic_25_1553014256489_6910069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Treasury denies House request for Trump tax returns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andrew Taylor, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won't be turning President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House.</p><p>Mnuchin told Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a Monday letter that the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose" as Supreme Court precedent requires.</p><p>In making that determination, Mnuchin said he relied on the advice of the Justice Department. He concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." He said the Justice Department will provide a more detailed legal justification soon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GDA FMT 050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weather-authority-sunny-warmer-tuesday"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7228745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190507110828"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Sunny, warmer Tuesday</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="aj freund_1557197486256.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency in case of Crystal Lake boy</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/family-of-teen-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-credit-jackson-township-officers-with-saving-life"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-22h38m45s36_1557196733605_7228325_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lifesaving"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of teen who went into cardiac arrest credit Jackson Township officers with saving life</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8213_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8213"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/how-to-find-deals-on-a-high-deductible-health-plan" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/GDA%20FMT%20050719_WAGA34d5_146.mxf_00.01.35.04_1557233225716.png_7228891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>How to find deals on a high-deductible health plan</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/politics/house-dems-renew-probe-on-hurricane-response-in-puerto-rico-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/09/27/maria_dvids_092417_3805925_1506538680603_4225215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kris&#x20;Grogan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/man-shot-seriously-injured-during-child-custody-exchange-in-bethlehem" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/eric_garcia_mulero_mug_050719_1557231962988_7228692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;27-year-old&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Eric&#x20;Garcia&#x20;Mulero&#x20;was&#x20;sitting&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;car&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;opened&#x20;fire&#x20;on&#x20;Cesar&#x20;Rodriguez&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;hit&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;chest&#x20;neck&#x20;and&#x20;face&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot, seriously injured during child custody exchange in Bethlehem</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/murphy-says-revenue-up-but-he-still-seeks-tax-hike-on-rich-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/11/26/nj_gov_phil_murphy_generic_05_112618_1543241950307_6438986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Tim&#x20;Larsen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Murphy says revenue up, but he still seeks tax hike on rich</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/lawyers-name-100-more-accused-new-jersey-predator-priests" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/15/church_communion_religion_generic_01_081518_1534349495210_5931451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pixabay&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawyers name 100 more accused New Jersey predator priests</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 