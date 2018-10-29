President Donald Trump will visit Pittsburgh in wake of synagogue shooting

- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."

There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.

Leaders of a liberal Jewish group in Pittsburgh penned an open letter to the president, saying he was not welcome until he denounced white nationalism.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers with the Tree of Life synagogue made clear he would be welcome, telling NBC that "it would be my honor to always meet a president of the United States."