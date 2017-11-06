< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407551476" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Prison workers accused of harassing woman at Delaware park addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/prison-workers-accused-of-harassing-woman-at-delaware-park" addthis:title="Prison workers accused of harassing woman at Delaware park"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407551476.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407551476");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407551476-399584802"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407551476-399584802" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" Posted May 17 2019 04:32PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Delaware prison officials are investigating allegations that a group of correctional employees including a warden verbally and physically harassed a woman overseeing a group of preschool children during a park outing.</p><p>The May 10 incident involved a dispute over a parking spot at Glasgow Park in northern Delaware, where the prison workers were having a barbecue to celebrate National Correctional Officer Appreciation Week.</p><p>Amanda Hobson of Elkton, Maryland, said the prison workers, including Warden Carole Evans, targeted her with vulgar language and obscene gestures in front of the preschoolers because they thought they were entitled to the parking space she was using. </p><p>Hobson was forced to call police after the prison workers blocked in her car with one of their vehicles and with a meat smoker, preventing her from leaving.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Brandon_Olivieri_found_guilty_in_shootin_0_7283894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Brandon_Olivieri_found_guilty_in_shootin_0_7283894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Brandon_Olivieri_found_guilty_in_shootin_0_7283894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Brandon_Olivieri_found_guilty_in_shootin_0_7283894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A teen has been found guilty in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys in South Philadelphia back in 2017." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brandon Olivieri found guilty in shooting deaths of South Philly teens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teen has been found guilty in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys in South Philadelphia back in 2017. Brandon Olivieri faces life in prison.</p><p>An 18-year-old friend of victim Salvatore DiNubile testified on the night of the killing accused killer Brandon Olivieri approached the victim at 12th and Ritner, they talk and Olivieri pulls a pistol as they wrestle for the weapon, and DiNubile is shot and later dies. Also, killed was 16-year-old Caleer Miller who arrived that night with the alleged killer. </p><p>Olivieri was charged in the October 24, 2017 killing of both young men. He faces life in prison for murder in the first-degree. He denied the killings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/da-ridley-park-woman-hides-fentanyl-in-body-cavity-to-bring-into-prison" title="DA: Ridley Park woman uses body cavity to sneak fentanyl into prison" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emily Dougherty, 25, is&nbsp;facing&nbsp;one count possession of contraband - fentanyl as well as one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DA: Ridley Park woman uses body cavity to sneak fentanyl into prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman is facing charges after hiding fentanyl in her vaginal cavity and bringing it into a Delaware County prison, the DA announced.</p><p>According to the DA's Office, Emily Dougherty arrived on March 5 to serve her 48-hour continued sentence from a prior arrest and was found to be in possession of fentanyl by the George W. Hill Correctional Facility staff.</p><p>Authorities say a search of Dougherty conducted by a female correctional officer revealed that Dougherty had concealed multiple glassine bags containing suspected controlled substances in her vaginal cavity. Forensic analysis revealed that the nine bags recovered from Dougherty contained fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl, according to authorities. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-north-philadelphia-shooting-leaves-two-hospitalized" title="Police: North Philadelphia shooting leaves two hospitalized" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/06/26/police%20lights%20generic%20daytime_1530020755485.jpg_5701554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: North Philadelphia shooting leaves two hospitalized</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a Friday afternoon shooting that left a man and woman hospitalized.</p><p>Officials say the shooting occured on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue around 1:40 p.m.</p><p>A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and is currently listed in stable condition. More Stories (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)" title="getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Robert Pattinson reportedly top choice to become next Batman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/suspects-in-grisly-murder-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-held-without-bond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" title="clarisa-desiree figueroa-piotr bobak_1558044811788.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspects in grisly murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez held without bond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missouri-gop-led-legislature-passes-8-week-abortion-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_abortionsignsfile_051719_1558114464721_7282901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A pro-life activist from St. Louis, Missouri displays a sign against pro-choice activists during a protest in Washington, D.C. in a 2006 file photo. id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/da-ridley-park-woman-hides-fentanyl-in-body-cavity-to-bring-into-prison" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/17/Emily_Dougherty_1558126121155_7283770_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emily&#x20;Dougherty&#x2c;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;facing&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;one&#x20;count&#x20;possession&#x20;of&#x20;contraband&#x20;-&#x20;fentanyl&#x20;as&#x20;well&#x20;as&#x20;one&#x20;count&#x20;of&#x20;possession&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;controlled&#x20;substance&#x20;and&#x20;possession&#x20;of&#x20;drug&#x20;paraphernalia&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>DA: Ridley Park woman uses body cavity to sneak fentanyl into prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/prison-workers-accused-of-harassing-woman-at-delaware-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prison workers accused of harassing woman at Delaware park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="https://twilightwish.org/" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twilight Wish Foundation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oklahoma-woman-arrested-for-throwing-billiard-balls-at-boss-after-getting-fired-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/FOX%20ashley%20priola%20051719_1558119749620.jpg_7283460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/FOX%20ashley%20priola%20051719_1558119749620.jpg_7283460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/FOX%20ashley%20priola%20051719_1558119749620.jpg_7283460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/FOX%20ashley%20priola%20051719_1558119749620.jpg_7283460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/FOX%20ashley%20priola%20051719_1558119749620.jpg_7283460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ashley&#x20;Priola&#x2c;&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;after&#x20;allegedly&#x20;assaulting&#x20;her&#x20;boss&#x20;after&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;fired&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Oklahoma&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oklahoma woman arrested for throwing billiard balls at boss after getting fired, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/robert-pattinson-reportedly-top-choice-to-become-next-batman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Pattison&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;attended&#x20;the&#x20;56th&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;on&#x20;Oct&#x2e;&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;McCarthy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robert Pattinson reportedly top FOX 29 News News
Local
For Goodness' Sake
Hank's Take
Health
National
Politics
Trending
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings
Radar
Temperatures
Traffic
Webcams
Good Day
Bus Stop Buddy
Good Day Weekend
Kelly's Classroom
Seen On TV
Ya Gotta Try This
Watch Live
Sports
Eagles
Phillies
76ers
Flyers
FOX Sports App
Entertainment
Contests
Lottery href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us 