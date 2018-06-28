Purple Ball scholarship event held in memory of Bianca Roberson

- A special ball was held Thursday for a young woman murdered in what authorities call a case of road rage.

"It’s kind of bitter sweet,” said Rodney Roberson. He organized a Purple Ball in memory of his daughter Bianca. It was held on the day she was murdered last year. It's a fundraiser for a foundation set up in her name to help send a student to college.

“I would rather have my daughter here but the support that we’re getting for the scholarship fund in honor of her name and the turnout we’re having is great,” said Roberson.

Bianca’s life was taken in an act of road rage police say by a man they say shot her after they both tried to merge into the same lane on Route 100 in Chester County. Bianca was 18 years old. On Thursday, Natalia Salcedo was presented a check as the first recipient of the Bianca Roberson Memorial Scholarship. She will attend Jacksonville University the same school Bianca was set to attend this fall. She says the money is a huge help.

“It’s a lot because we live so far away. It’s a lot of money," said Salcedo.

Dozens attended the Purple Ball fundraiser including Zhane DeShields who worked with Bianca years ago at McDonalds’.

“I knew her to be like a person that helped everyone so it’s just like hard to believe," said DeShields. She’s moved by what Bianca's parents are doing in their grief.

"Even though Bianca didn’t get to live out her legacy they’re giving somebody else an opportunity to so I feel like it’s a selfless thing to do," she said.

Bianca's mother Michelle is grateful to Jacksonville University for its commitment to honoring and remembering her daughter.

“I’m overly emotional and so excited to see that Jacksonville has decided to pick a Pennsylvania student to give a scholarship to and I’m so just in awe,” she said.