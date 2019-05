- The Toronto Raptors edged the Sixers, 101-96, in a tightly contested fourth game of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. With the win the series is now tied at 2 games a piece.

The Raptors were lead by Kawhhi Leonard, who netted 39 points and 14 rebounds in 42 minutes.

Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka chipped in with a combined 42 points.

The Sixers downfall came thanks in part to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid scored just 11 points in 35 minutes, while Simmons collected just 8 in 38 minutes.

The Sixers will try to regain the series lead in Toronto on Tuesday.