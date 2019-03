DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a fourth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a fourth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

- After over 100 days on the free agent market, Bryce Harper has decided to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the all-star slugger has agreed to a 13 year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. The deal will set a new record for largest guaranteed contract in baseball history.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Harper did not require any opt-out clauses in his new pact, which was long believed to be a sticking point of Harper's during contract negotiations.

Along with the $330 million that's set to be wired into his bank account over the next 13 years, Harper will receive and additional $20 million as a signing bonus, per New York Post's Joel Sherman.

The 26-year-old outfielder spent his entire career with the Washington Nationals, after they selected him with the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

After only 130 minor league games, Harper burst on the major league stage in 2012 and won the Rookie of the Year Award.

Harper's best season thus far came in 2015 when he lead the National League in home runs with 43, and topped all of baseball with a 1.109 OPS and a 9.3 WAR, en route to collecting the Most Valuable Player award.

Last year was, by Harper's standard, a down season. But the Las Vegas native still managed to play a career high 159 games and drive in 100 runs for the first time in his career. Harper finished the season with the 10th highest OPS in the National League.

While the deal is not official just yet, the Phillies hinted at some big news on the horizon.