- Firefighters battled a house fire on the 6800 block of Paschall Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“Oh my God. In a matter of 3 minutes, the whole house was engulfed.” That’s how fast Robert Percell’s life changed when the Southwest Philadelphia home he and his parents lived in went up in flames.

He says he immediately turned to his 98-year-old Marine Corp veteran father and his elderly mother to get them to safety.

Fire crews rushed to the 6800 block of Paschall Avenue to knock down the flames. Meantime..

Percell says his parents were transported to the hospital after inhaling smoke but expects them to be okay.