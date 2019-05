- 35,000 runners paced down Broad Street Sunday amid miserable weather conditions as part of the 40th annual Broad Street Run.

"It's drizzling, it's nice, it keeps you cool," one optimistic runner said. "It' actually not bad at all today, it's a nice day for a run."

Motivation was definitely the message, but for each runner a different source seemed to inspire their drive to participate in the 10 mile jaunt from Somerville Street to the Navy Yard.

"It gives you that drive to want to beat your time from last year," Mindy Bautista said.

Others pull inpiration from the event's featured charity, The American Cancer Society.

"When you cross that finish line from all the training or work, you can feel cancer will be eliminated, it's a thrill we're all going to feel when cancer is gone," Roy Kardon said.

Daniel Kemoi, who won the race last year, defended his title with a staggering 47:20 finish time. Kemoi became the run's first back-to-back champ.

On the woman's side, Susan Jerotich clocked in at an equally impressive 54:47.