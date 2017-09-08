VIDEO: Police seek shooting suspect in North Philadelphia

- Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect stemming from an incident in North Philadelphia.

A woman was sitting inside her home on the 200 block of West Thayer Street just after 12:30 a.m. on September 5 when she heard three to four gunshots. When the woman looked out the window, she reportedly saw a Hispanic man entering a small red car, fleeing the area. The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on 3rd Street.

After returning to her living room, the woman noticed that her window and wall had two bullet holes in it.

The suspect is described as a black of Hispanic man with tattoos on his entire upper body.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Or, use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. All tips are confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: East Detective Division: 215-686-3243/3244 Det. Sherwood #714 DC #17-25-076181