Capital Gazette Shooting: 5 dead as active shooter opens fire in Annapolis, officials say

- Multiple fatalities have been reported after an active shooter opened fire at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, according to officials.

Anne Arundel County police announced that five people were dead and several were gravely injured. City officials confirmed a suspect was apprehended and was described only as a "white male." Officials said the suspect, who is believed to have used a shotgun or long-gun, is not cooperating with investigators. He has not been identified yet by officials.

A U.S. official told the Associated Press that the suspect has been identified using facial recognition technology after he damaged his fingers in an effort to prevent investigators from quickly identifying him from his fingerprints.



#CapitalGazetteShooting: 5 people dead, several gravely injured in Capital Gazette shooting, police announce https://t.co/ZWQZIhQtpd pic.twitter.com/P6uxUoGxoe — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 28, 2018

Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the Capital Gazette, reports that “a single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis also tweeted that a “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Video captured people leaving the building at 888 Bestgate Rd. with their hands in the air as law enforcement swarmed the area. Officers rushed to the scene, arriving in less than 60 seconds and immediately engaged the shooter, according to officials. Authorities said the suspect did not exchange gunfire with officers.

People being evacuated during an active shooter situation at Capital Gazette in Annapolis https://t.co/z2363ITAIF #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/gSac8uLfiZ — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 28, 2018

The ATF in Baltimore confirmed it was responding to the scene. Authorities said a reunification location was being established at the Lord & Taylor at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. Officials said the initial report came in at 2:35 p.m.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, was providing coverage of the shooting at the newspaper for the Capital Gazette.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he is, "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the shooting. He said his "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families" and thanked first responders.