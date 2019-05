- A firefighter severely burned while battling flames at a Millcreek, Del. home is now recovering. Captain Dave Smiley spent 15 days at Crozer Burn Center with second and third-degree burns. He's doing much better but has a long road to recovery. Now, the community is coming out to support him.

"It's an awesome feeling. It's incredible—definitely a humbling experience," Captain Smiley said.

Ryan Leary, chief engineer of the Cornwells Fire Company in Bensalem, is helping his friend and firefighting brother by hosting a fundraiser at the department.

They’re selling Smiley Strong gear to benefit this local hero who says he’ll be out of work as a career fireman in Lebanon, Pa. for about a year. He has persistent burns on his back, hands and feet.

Jon Washington, a firefighter with the Montgomery Township Fire Company, doesn’t know smiley personally but made it a point to come out and show his support for that Smiley is grateful.

The 23-year-old from West Chester works for 3 different fire companies. His passion for the job has not wavered through his perspective on life is growing deeper post-injury.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help. If you wish to donate, please click here.