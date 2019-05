- Can you even imagine? You bury your loved one then come back to visit and can't find him. A South Jersey family wants answers after they say they have no idea where their father's body is at the cemetery he was buried more than 30 years ago.

"I'm a daddy’s girl. It was like unbelievable,” Tammy Vega said.

John Scott passed away in 1987, but more than 31 years later his three daughters say the cemetery where he was buried has lost their father's body.

The family says when they went to visit Tuesday, the headstone of their father, who was an Army veteran, was tossed in the weeds under a tree.

To make matters worse, the family says they called the city of Camden's Public Works Department that runs the cemetery and no one there could tell them precisely where their father's gravesite is located.

"The worst part of this thing is I don’t know where my father is. I don’t know where he is," Alicia Scott said.

Unfortunately, the family is not alone after walking around New Camden Cemetery for about an hour FOX 29's Chris O'Connell found dozens and dozens of toppled headstones of military members, tattered American flags on the ground and trash all over the grounds.

FOX 29 reached out to the city of Camden's Public Works Department, but our calls were not returned.