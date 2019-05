- A strange formation that appeared on a Northern Liberties sidewalk has become the talk of the town. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson went looking for answers.

"I walk by this a couple times and I was always wondering what it is was," said Sanket Patel.

“It looks like it's just crayons and everything," said Kate Wand.

A bluish-green, glassy-looking splatter with a red hole burned into the ground appeared on the sidewalk near 4th and Poplar over the weekend. Katie Wcislo noticed it while out running with adorable Pit Bull Brooklyn who didn't give it a second look but she did. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson asked her if it’s cool or concerning?

"It looks really cool like art. Like maybe somebody put it here on purpose," she said.

Wand lives next to the mysterious formation. She reveals how it really ended up there.

"All I know is a power cable came down and sparked and like caught on fire," she said. She’s right.

A PECO worker who showed up after FOX 29 called looking for answers says Sunday morning a live wire came down, burned the sidewalk and left the splatter. He didn't want to talk on camera. He wasn't as impressed as we were and said he sees it all the time. But the facts aren't as interesting as the fiction.

"Seems like it's the upside down from Stranger Things. (You're the second person to say that. Now I got to’ go home and binge watch it,)" Wilson said to Sanket Patel.

"I was actually going to take a snap of it and send it to my friends. The upside down is actually happening. Starting in Philadelphia," he said using a reference to the Netflix series Stranger Things.

To be fair though not everyone is into it.

"It's kind of disgusting. I'm not really going to like step on it or anything. I don't know how you get rid of that," said Shane Jones.

PECO says they will likely pave over it in a week or so.

They're still trying to determine what caused the wire to come down and whether their equipment caused it.