- Don’t let those new salads fool you: The overall options at fast-food restaurants are becoming unhealthier by the decade, according to a new study.

The study, led by Megan A. McCrory, PhD, of Boston University and reported in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, found that overall, the calorie count and sodium levels of entrees, sides and desserts at 10 popular fast-food chains had “increased significantly” over a 30-year period. The findings also indicated that the portion sizes of entrees and desserts at these restaurants had swelled significantly.

“Despite the vast number of choices offered at fast-food restaurants, some of which are healthier than others, the calories, portion sizes and sodium content overall have worsened (increased) over time and remain high," said McCrory, who works in BU’s Department of Health, according a press release published by Science Daily.

