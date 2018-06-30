Summer heat has arrived in the Delaware Valley

- The excessive heat became an even greater danger when 148 mostly elderly people, had to be evacuated from the Virtua Long-Term Care and Rehab Center in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and moved to two other facilities after a mechanical problem shut down power and air conditioning.

Crews spent several hours fixing the problem before the seniors were given the all clear to return.

Over in Philadelphia, temperatures in the upper 90’s did not stop Ricky Pena and family from doing the Rocky Run. They came all the way from Texas to do it. They know how to handle the heat.

“We have some water right here we bought on the way and we made a long walk actually from Independence Hall, so we walked all the way,” Pena said.

A nice day means also getting around on roller blades, but the strategy remains the same.

“If you bring enough water and you just try to keep moving and keep the breeze going, you can stay cool and have a good time,” said a roller blade enthusiast.

Then there are those blocking the sun with umbrellas and treating the damage with some cool and refreshing ice cream.

“The sun and the heat is really hot, but this is going to refresh us hopefully, with water and it’s been a great day, though,” said one fan of the outdoors.

When the National Weather Service predicts a forecast of at least three consecutive days with temperatures of 95 degrees or above, a Code Red is declared.

In the city of Philadelphia, if residents see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Red, they are urged to contact the Homeless Outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.

If residents are concerned about an elderly person, they are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at (215) 765-9040.

Code Reds affect your furry friends as well. All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.

To report dogs left outdoors in extreme heat, contact Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at (267) 385-3800 or file a report online. ACCT also provides free straw for outdoor pet shelters.

