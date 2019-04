Radnor police request any other possible victims or individuals with additional information to please contact the Radnor Police Department at 610-688-0503. Radnor police request any other possible victims or individuals with additional information to please contact the Radnor Police Department at 610-688-0503.

- A teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Delaware County is accused of indecent contact with a student and providing THC-laced edibles.

30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of both endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

According to investigators, Triplett provided THC-laced edibles and shopping bags full of mini liquor bottles to share with two students. Triplett also vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another’s mouths, according to authorities.

Police say during these alleged contacts, Triplett also kissed the female victim and grabbed her, telling her he could not wait until she turned 18 years old.

Triplett is expected to turn himself in Wednesday.

Radnor police request any other possible victims or individuals with additional information to please contact the Radnor Police Department at 610-688-0503.