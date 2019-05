- It was a night to remember for a Salem High School senior and it was all made possible because of his teacher.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson has the story.

Naim Akram was ripping the dance floor on what will be one of his last memories of senior year. It’s prom night and he’s having the time of his life. The dance floor is the highlight of the night for him.

The night was even more special because Naim, who is a special needs student, wasn’t sure he was going to attend prom.

“I wanted him to come since it’s his senior year,” said Wendelin Dublin a paraprofessional. She’s his teacher and volunteered to be his prom date.

“I reached out to his parents and asked who was going to bring him and at that point, they had no one. So I said can he go? She says yes so I say well I’ll take him. His mom said for real? I said yes,” she said.

So they showed up dressed up in their finest blue. The principal says it’s the first time Salem High has had prom at the Greenview Inn in Vineland. Before coming arriving, they had pre-prom at the school.

“We have it in the auditorium. Kids go up on the stage with their parents there and it’s a real nice way to for them to showcase how beautiful they look,” said Principal John Mulhorn.

Meanwhile, Naim enjoyed dinner, taking pictures and more dancing. It’s a night his teacher hopes he won’t forget.