Man arrested in Franconia Township crash that killed 86-year-old woman

- Authorities announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection with a crash into a home that killed an 86-year-old woman sleeping inside.

It happened shortly after midnight April 6 on the 300 block of Harleysville Pike.

According to authorities, Joseph Bezanis, 21, of Telford, Pa.,faces charges of Homicide by Vehicle DUI, DUI, Reckless Endangerment of Other Persons and Reckless Driving.

When officers arrived to the scene they say they found that a 1995 Toyota had left the roadway and broke through a cement block/siding wall and completely entered a first-floor bedroom. Police say the victim, Marianne Lambert, was found crushed against an interior wall and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Lehigh Valley Trauma Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say toxicology results on his blood revealed a BAC of .172 percent, as well as the presence of THC, the major active component of marijuana and cannabis. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Bezanis was operating his vehicle at high speed, with the analysis indicating a minimum average speed of 83 mph prior to going airborne, according to authorities. Investigators say the speed limit is 40 mph.

Crash investigators say they determined that the cause of the crash was directly related to the combination of Bezanis' level of impairment as well as the speed at which he was operating his vehicle.

Bezanis was arraigned Monday. Bail has been set at at $100,000 unsecured. Additional requirements of bail include not allowed to operate a vehicle and not permitted to have alcohol or controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30.