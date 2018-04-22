To honor a special teacher, local kids raise money for memorial fund

- Two local kids who knew a teacher killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting are doing something special to honor him.

Scott Beigel was the summer camp leader of the two local kids. The kids pulled a group together to raise money in Beigel’s name.

“He was such a good guy, always cracking jokes and serious when it was time. Just a great guy,” said Jake Zaretsky about his beloved teacher.

“He would do anything for kids because he’s that type of person,” Mia Zaretsky added.

Still hurting from the death of their summer camp track coach, Jake and Mia Zaretsky pulled together dozens of friends, neighbors and classmates in Cherry Hill, in their mitzvah project, to remember Scott Beigel.

Beigel had only been on the job a couple of months when he sacrificed his life to save students after a gunman opened fire at a school in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

“They both had different ideas. This wasn’t even on the radar. As soon as this happened, our son said we need to do something for Scott,” said Lisa Zaretsky.

“Camp is near and dear to our children. To be able to send other children to it is very important to them,” added Craig Zaretsky.

The run and walk is designed to raise funds for the Scott Beigel Memorial Foundation, set up by Scott’s parents in order to offer summer camp to underprivileged children.

“They’re giving what they want. The goal is $3600,” said Lisa.

“It’s good for kids who can’t afford it to go to camp,” Jake said.

“It really benefits everyone and it’s good for our community,” Mia said.