Tredyffrin Township police are reminding people that it's distracted driving awareness month. Tredyffrin Township police are reminding people that it's distracted driving awareness month.

- Tredyffrin Township police are reminding people that it's Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In just minutes of setting up our camera, we got just what we expected. A driver was stopped at a red light while looking down at something but then the light changed and he didn’t even notice. He didn’t even see the car in front of him had taken off. Finally, he pulled off but still looking down.

"Mostly on their cellphones texting with their thumb," said Brynden Williams. He says he sees distracted driving all the time.

"I've been guilty of it. I'm sure many other people have but I think more importantly it's best to be safe behind the wheel for everyone's safety," he said.

Next up our camera captured a woman eating on-the-go. She was stopped but traffic started moving and she continued eating from a bowl as pulled off.

"I do see it a lot. I think it's a problem.” It’s personal for Karen O’Hara.

"My mom was hit by a distracted driver and her back got broken and she was out of commission for about a year and still recovering," she said. FOX 29's Shawnette went out to talk to drivers after seeing a Facebook post by Tredyffrin Township Police reminding people that it is distracted driving awareness month.

They posted pictures of a driver they captured using their pinky to steer while using their phone propped on the wheel. They posted more pictures showing the car drifting onto the shoulder.

"I live in a school zone and people be driving through the school zone driving 30 to 40 mph texting on their phones, putting on makeup and not even looking at the road," said Paul Oreal. He says it’s ridiculous.

"I just think there's three things you should be doing when you're driving. You should be paying attention, using your turn signals and using your brakes," he said. Meanwhile, before we packed up and left one more person came by looking down at something as they drove by.

“That's so dangerous. That's so dangerous," said Williams.

The person in the Facebook post got a ticket for careless driving that totaled $142 for the fine and fees.