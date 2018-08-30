< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Trial begins for man accused in Ardmore model's death
Posted May 06 2019 06:03PM EDT
Video Posted May 06 2019 07:55PM EDT
Updated May 06 2019 08:50PM EDT data-article-id="405289446" data-article-version="1.0">Trial begins for man accused in Ardmore model's death</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-405289446" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trial begins for man accused in Ardmore model's death&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death" data-title="Trial begins for man accused in Ardmore model's death" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death" addthis:title="Trial begins for man accused in Ardmore model's death"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405289446");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_405289446_405307881_198748"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTXF"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_405289446_405307881_198748";this.videosJson='[{"id":"405307881","video":"561063","title":"Trial%20begins%20for%20man%20accused%20in%20model%27s%20strangulation%20death","caption":"In%20opening%20statements%20Monday%2C%20the%20prosecution%20accused%2030-year-old%20Jonathan%20Wesley%20Harris%C2%A0of%20the%20sick%2C%20demonic%2C%20strangulation%20death%20of%20Christina%20Carlin-Kraft%20in%20her%20Ardmore%20apartment.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F06%2FTrial_begins_for_man_accused_in_model_s__0_7227075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F06%2FTrial_begins_for_man_accused_in_model_s_strangul_561063_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651794925%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6WxAoGFsxxDLajyqA1KTGOKZsz0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Ftrial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death"}},"createDate":"May 06 2019 07:55PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTXF"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_405289446_405307881_198748",video:"561063",poster:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/Trial_begins_for_man_accused_in_model_s__0_7227075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"In%2520opening%2520statements%2520Monday%252C%2520the%2520prosecution%2520accused%252030-year-old%2520Jonathan%2520Wesley%2520Harris%25C2%25A0of%2520the%2520sick%252C%2520demonic%252C%2520strangulation%2520death%2520of%2520Christina%2520Carlin-Kraft%2520in%2520her%2520Ardmore%2520apartment.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/06/Trial_begins_for_man_accused_in_model_s_strangul_561063_1800.mp4?Expires=1651794925&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6WxAoGFsxxDLajyqA1KTGOKZsz0",eventLabel:"Trial%20begins%20for%20man%20accused%20in%20model%27s%20strangulation%20death-405307881",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Ftrial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-405289446"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:55PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-405289446" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405289446-356336707"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jonathan Wesley Harris,30, is accused of murdering Main Line model Christina Carlin-Kraft in August 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jonathan Wesley Harris,30, is accused of murdering Main Line model Christina Carlin-Kraft in August 2018.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405289446-356336707" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jonathan Wesley Harris,30, is accused of murdering Main Line model Christina Carlin-Kraft in August 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jonathan Wesley Harris,30, is accused of murdering Main Line model Christina Carlin-Kraft in August 2018.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405289446" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines405289446' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/man-charged-with-murder-of-model-arrested-near-pittsburgh"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man charged with murder of model arrested</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-in-murder-of-former-playboy-model-appears-in-court"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/05/vlcsnap-2018-10-05-17h54m18s68_1538776580084_6163796_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect in murder of model appears in court</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-charged-with-murder-of-playboy-model-in-ardmore"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/29/Jonathan%20Harris_1535577885017.jpg_5985265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man charged w/ murder of Playboy model in Ardmore</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - In opening statements Monday, the prosecution accused Jonathan Wesley Harris,30, of the sick, demonic, torture and strangulation death of Christina Carlin-Kraft in her Ardmore apartment last August. </p> <p>Jonathan Wesley Harris ignored a reporter’s questions as he was led to and from a Montgomery County court.</p> <p>The prosecution claims Harris beat and choked Kraft after the pair met on 13th Street in Philadelphia in late August of 2018. Investigators say Kraft was drunk and vulnerable at the time, the couple returned to her apartment for heavy drinking and sex.</p> <p>“My defense is that he can't form the intent to kill because he doesn't even know what he's doing. Everything was done about of panic," Defense Attorney Chuck Peruto said.</p> <p>Harris’ parents sat on one side of the court as the jurors were shown bloody crime scene photos and women's’ clothing. On the other side, Kraft’s relatives listened to testimony on the last moments of her life. </p> <p>Harris’ attorney admits his client killed Kraft because he had smoked cat tranquilizer and was out of his mind.</p> <p>“He is, in fact, the killer, but he had no intention of killing her. He didn’t go there to kill her. They went, they did what they did. I don’t want to say too much because I'll rather save it for court," Peruto said.</p> <p>Defense attorney Peruto says he'll raise questions about Kraft’s past. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An athletic trainer at Upper Darby High School died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday, the school district announced Monday.</p><p>Brian Smart reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack.</p><p>"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that, during yesterday's Broad Street Run, UDHS athletic trainer Brian Smart suffered a heart attack and passed away," the district said in a statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-dozens-of-tires-slashed" title="Police: Dozens of tires slashed in Wynnefield" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/Police__Dozens_of_tires_slashed_in_Wynne_0_7225896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/Police__Dozens_of_tires_slashed_in_Wynne_0_7225896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/Police__Dozens_of_tires_slashed_in_Wynne_0_7225896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/Police__Dozens_of_tires_slashed_in_Wynne_0_7225896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/Police__Dozens_of_tires_slashed_in_Wynne_0_7225896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating after dozens of vehicles had their tires slashed in Wynnefield, Pa. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Dozens of tires slashed in Wynnefield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after dozens of vehicles on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in Wynnefield had their tires slashed overnight.</p><p>Andrew Herman and his wife stopped in their tracks heading out to work and class Monday morning.</p><p>"I was about to leave on my motorcycle, my wife noticed the tires were slashed that's when we found the blood on there," Andrew said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/philadelphia-police-look-to-identify-baby-girl-mother" title="No charges at this time for mother who allegedly abandoned 18-month-old in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/baby_abandoned_kensington_050619_1557141226287_7221998_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/baby_abandoned_kensington_050619_1557141226287_7221998_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/baby_abandoned_kensington_050619_1557141226287_7221998_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/baby_abandoned_kensington_050619_1557141226287_7221998_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/baby_abandoned_kensington_050619_1557141226287_7221998_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 29&#39;s Lauren Johnson is live with more on the case of a mother who police say abandoned her child in Kensington on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No charges at this time for mother who allegedly abandoned 18-month-old in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are investigating a North Philadelphia mother who allegedly abandoned her 18-month-old daughter in Kensington Saturday morning.</p><p>According to police, the girl was dropped off with a witness at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the 3100 block of E Street.</p><p>"The girl had blood coming from her head, nose and mouth," an unidentified man said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/lady-gaga-harry-styles-heres-what-everyone-wore-to-the-2019-met-gala" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20Lady%20Gaga%20Resize_1557183575065.jpg_7226827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20Lady%20Gaga%20Resize_1557183575065.jpg_7226827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20Lady%20Gaga%20Resize_1557183575065.jpg_7226827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20Lady%20Gaga%20Resize_1557183575065.jpg_7226827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20Lady%20Gaga%20Resize_1557183575065.jpg_7226827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Billy&#x20;Porter&#x2c;&#x20;Lady&#x20;Gaga&#x20;and&#x20;Harry&#x20;Styles&#x20;attend&#x20;The&#x20;2019&#x20;Met&#x20;Gala&#x20;Celebrating&#x20;Camp&#x3a;&#x20;Notes&#x20;on&#x20;Fashion&#x20;at&#x20;Metropolitan&#x20;Museum&#x20;of&#x20;Art&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Dimitrios&#x20;Kambouris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Met&#x20;Museum&#x2f;Vogue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lady Gaga, Harry Styles: Here's what everyone wore to the 2019 Met Gala</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jonathan&#x20;Wesley&#x20;Harris&#x2c;30&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;murdering&#x20;Main&#x20;Line&#x20;model&#x20;Christina&#x20;Carlin-Kraft&#x20;in&#x20;August&#x20;2018&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trial begins for man accused in Ardmore model's death</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="https://www.huberts.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1009073&type=d&pREC_ID=1643493&fbclid=IwAR3jTYt8AMsn4N-FejGVKUAkjopGDMoG8KLwzs2b3Zd2H8QfzAbtR1q61W8" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Hubert Pop Up Fashion Show Tickets</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/man-wanted-for-allegedly-stealing-24-bottles-of-hennessy-from-costco" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59458530_2394935520793690_2483365522364694528_n_1557183599338_7226771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59458530_2394935520793690_2483365522364694528_n_1557183599338_7226771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59458530_2394935520793690_2483365522364694528_n_1557183599338_7226771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59458530_2394935520793690_2483365522364694528_n_1557183599338_7226771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59458530_2394935520793690_2483365522364694528_n_1557183599338_7226771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Menomonee&#x20;Falls&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wanted for allegedly stealing 24 bottles of Hennessy from Costco</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/trump-tees-up-medal-for-tiger-woods-some-question-motives-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 