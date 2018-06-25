Two brave women help alligator cross busy intersection

- Two brave women helped an alligator cross the road on Sunday.

Catherine Kerr, the Fox 35 viewer who sent the video into us, said that she took the video on Sunday afternoon. She saw an alligator, who she thinks was probably lost after wondering outside of Downey Park, at the intersection of Dean Road at East Colonial.

Kerr says that two women, who were stopped at the light, then jumped out of their separate cars to direct traffic away from the alligator and herded it back to Downey Park.