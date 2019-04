Some Uber drivers in Philadelphia and several other major U.S. cities plan to stay off the job for 12 hours next Wednesday. They are trying to force their employer the original, ridesharing giant to pay them more and give them benefits. Some Uber drivers in Philadelphia and several other major U.S. cities plan to stay off the job for 12 hours next Wednesday. They are trying to force their employer the original, ridesharing giant to pay them more and give them benefits.

Some Uber drivers in Philadelphia and several other major U.S. cities plan to stay off the job for 12 hours next Wednesday. They are trying to force their employer the original, ridesharing giant to pay them more and give them benefits.

One study suggests Uber and Lyft drivers in the U.S. make just over $8.50 an hour for their trips, which is barely the minimum wage in some states.

Even drivers who like their Uber gig admit that rising gas prices, which are up nearly a quarter a gallon in the Philly region over the past month have squeezed their pocketbooks.

Drivers who plan to strike also want clearer policies on wages and tips, employee benefits like healthcare and representation in Uber's management structure.

It's not clear how many of Uber's estimated 3 million drivers will stay off the job on May 8. Several drivers told FOX 29 the company gives them something not all employers can offer in terms of flexibility.