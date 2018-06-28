Unconscious crime victim robbed

- Police in New York say a man who was knocked unconscious in an attack was then robbed by other people as he laid in the middle of a Bronx intersection.

It happened about 6:10 a.m. on Monday June 18 at the corner of Aqueduct Avenue and Buchanan Place. Police say the 37-year-old man was walking at the location when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of them then punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground in the middle of the intersection.

The thugs then walked away. While the victim remained on the ground, unconscious, other people came up to him and began to go through his pockets, removing his phone and ID.

The NYPD says the men who initially attacked him came back to the scene and took photos of the victim lying on the ground.

The victim sustained a fractured skull and was transported to St. Barnabus hospital via EMS, where he was admitted in critical but stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the incident and descriptions of the individuals.

The attacker is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and a black, trimmed beard. He has tattoos on both of his forearms. He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat with a triangle shaped logo, a white t-shirt, denim shorts and black sneakers with yellow trim.

The second suspect is Hispanic, in his 20s, with a light complexion, a slim build, black hair and a black beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a light blue Yankees baseball hat, a light blue t-shirt and a yellow t-shirt, a black belt around his torso, camouflage cargo pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say that all calls are confidential.