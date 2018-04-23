Unruly passenger Tased on American Airlines fight

- A man who allegedly groped a woman on an American Airlines flight was forcibly removed from the plane by officers with a stun gun.

The incident happened Sunday night on Flight 2446 from Miami to Chicago O’Hare. According to American Airlines, the plane was still at the gate in Miami.

Jordan Liss, a witness who shared video on YouTube, said a man touched another man’s girlfriend inappropriately and made racist remarks to the gate agent.

WARNING: This video contains vulgar and offensive language.

The airline said the passenger was asked to leave but he refused. He then became combative with officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Liss’ video shows the officers try to handcuff the man and warn him not to fight. Other passengers can be heard cheering “Get him off! Get him off!” The man continues to resist even as the officers Tase him.

Video shared by Jabari Ennis shows another angle of the man fighting against three officers.

“What is the reason why you are removing me from the plane?” he asks.

“You just assaulted a lady, for one,” someone replies.

All passengers were forced to get off the airplane.

Video shot inside the terminal shows the man still arguing with officers as they load him onto a security golf cart. Other passengers cheer as he finally rides away.

A little excitement caused delay.. Miami PD had to TASE & forcibly remove this asshole from my flight home 😳 pic.twitter.com/GhihpmcCiJ — kaitlin waters (@kaitlinwaterss) April 23, 2018

American said the passenger was ultimately arrested by law enforcement officials.

The flight that was scheduled to leave at 9:30 p.m. finally got in the air just after 10:30 p.m.