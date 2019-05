On Monday, the Upper Darby School District voted unanimously to terminate the $1 a year lease on the fields used by local rec leagues for nearly 50 years. On Monday, the Upper Darby School District voted unanimously to terminate the $1 a year lease on the fields used by local rec leagues for nearly 50 years.

- The Upper Darby School District voted Monday to terminate the lease of the Clifton Heights recreation ball fields to make room for a new middle school.

The little leaguers in Clifton Heights may not know it yet but this could be the last season on the fields some of their grandfathers played on.

"Without these fields being able to use them. What are they going to do? Where are they going to go?" little league coach Rich Petrancuri said.

It's a question on the minds of hundreds of parents and kids using the popular Clifton Heights ball fields.

On Monday, the Upper Darby School District voted unanimously to terminate the $1 a year lease on the fields used by local rec leagues for nearly 50 years. It's also home to many yearly events including 4th of July fireworks.

The school district says it desperately needs the land to build a new $60 million middle school.

The school district claims a new school is needed because of overcrowding. The board also assurances once the new school is built rec leagues, including the Boys and Girls Club will be able to use those new facilities.

"The new middle school in Clifton Heights will be a modern learning environment and enhance the Clifton sports with new fields. The same fields they are claiming we are trying to destroy," President of the Upper Darby School Board Rachel Mitchell said.