Vehicle comes off on-ramp, lands on I-17 southbound

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle went off the on-ramp and slid down the embankment onto southbound I-17.

A short time later, a secondary two-vehicle crash happened on northbound I-17 at Dunlap.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.



All traffic lanes have reopened along southbound I-17 at Dunlap.