Vehicle comes off on-ramp, lands on I-17 southbound

Posted: Jun 26 2018 01:55PM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 26 2018 03:11PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2018 07:08PM EDT

PHOENIX - Officials say a vehicle came off the on-ramp and landed onto Interstate 17 southbound at Dunlap on Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle went off the on-ramp and slid down the embankment onto southbound I-17. 

A short time later, a secondary two-vehicle crash happened on northbound I-17 at Dunlap.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.


>VIDEO from the scene: Car goes down freeway embankment

All traffic lanes have reopened along southbound I-17 at Dunlap.

 

