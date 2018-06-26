Vehicle comes off on-ramp, lands on I-17 southbound
PHOENIX - Officials say a vehicle came off the on-ramp and landed onto Interstate 17 southbound at Dunlap on Tuesday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle went off the on-ramp and slid down the embankment onto southbound I-17.
A short time later, a secondary two-vehicle crash happened on northbound I-17 at Dunlap.
No one was injured in any of the crashes.
>VIDEO from the scene: Car goes down freeway embankment
All traffic lanes have reopened along southbound I-17 at Dunlap.
I-17 southbound at Dunlap: All lanes have reopened. #PhxTraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 26, 2018