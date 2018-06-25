VIDEO: Amazing police dog performs CPR on officer

- An amazing police dog in Spain has captured the hearts of people on social media after video of the adorable animal showed the dog rushing into action to perform CPR on an officer.

The video, which was posted on the Policía Municipal de Madrid’s Twitter page, shows the officer pretending to be unresponsive after falling down to the ground. But the police dog named Poncho, wearing a flashing blue police light, comes running in to the rescue.

Poncho jumps onto the chest area of the officer before placing its ear to the officer’s mouth and neck to presumably check for breathing or a pulse. The police dog continues the process again until the officer finally gets up and gives his buddy a treat.

Madrid police wrote on their Twitter post, “‘Heroic’ performance of our #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, who did not hesitate a moment in ‘saving the life’ of the agent, practicing the #RCP in a masterful way. The dog is the only being in the world that will love you more than you love yourself.”