VIDEO: Man rides on hood of car going 70 mph on Florida interstate

- A man was captured on video riding down I-95 in South Florida on top of the car, clinging to the hood.

The car was going about 70 miles per hour down the highway around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Twitter user @danimidah, who posted the video.

The car was headed southbound on the interstate with the man clutching the hood while a woman was driving, according to the Twitter user. "I'm so (expletive) confused," said the person taking the video. "Riding on the hood like it's no big deal," he's heard saying.

There's no word on why the man was on the vehicle or if he was able to get off of the car safely.

Since the video was posted, it had more than 300,000 views.

NOTE: STRONG LANGUAGE