- A police officer in San Antonio, Texas is being hailed a hero after he saved a woman from a burning car moments before flames engulfed the vehicle.

The video, shot by a student at St. Mary's University, shows Sargent Kenneth Hamilton kicking out the windshield of the overturned smoldering car. After the glass shatters, Sargent Hamilton asked the woman to grab his hand and he dragged the victim from the vehicle.

The video then cuts to the car completely overtaken by the inferno. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the crash happened Wednesday night when the driver lost control of her car and hit a metal guardrail, causing it to flip upside-down.

Before Sargent Hamilton arrived, two students from St. Mary's University tried to break the windshield with a piece of concrete. When the students were instructed by Sargent Hamilton to step back, Andrew Jazbani shot the video.